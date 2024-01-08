Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 8th January 2024

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 25th DECEMBER 2023 TO 31st DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 27/12/2023 254 12,50 € 3 175.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 28/12/2023 100 12,50 € 1 250.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 29/12/2023 200 12,80 € 2 560.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







