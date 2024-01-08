GhostDraft Joins AAIS Partner Program, Offering Streamlined Form Solutions for Members

Lisle, IL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome GhostDraft, a modern cloud-based insurance communication management solution since 1984, to the AAIS Partner Program.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with AAIS. This collaboration between GhostDraft and AAIS combines our insurance expertise, powerful technology, and dedicated services, enabling us to revolutionize the insurance forms process,” said Kim Cook, VP of Strategic Alliances at GhostDraft. “Leveraging pre-configured AAIS forms, insurers can now reach new levels of efficiency and speed to market.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and grow their business.

“Enabling speed to market for our Members is a high priority at AAIS,” shared John Kadous, VP of Products at AAIS. “As such, we are excited to bring GhostDraft to our Members to support their forms automation and simplify the further enhancement of their product offerings.”

To find out how AAIS and partners like GhostDraft can help you create better customer experiences and increase your speed to market, please visit www.aaisonline.com or reach out to our Engagement Team to develop a custom solution that meets your needs at membership@aaisonline.com.

About GhostDraft

GhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 90+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite also integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft by visiting www.ghostdraft.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

