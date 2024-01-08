American Nurses Foundation Launches New Campaign to Reshape Healthcare Through the Power of Nursing

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Foundation (the Foundation) has launched Count Me In, a national campaign with a clarion call to join nurses in reshaping health care through the power of nursing. Count Me In supports the nurse-led Reimagining Nursing Initiative, which is leveraging the innovation, ingenuity, and inspiration of 10 programs that are tackling everything from predictive early diagnoses to dementia care to collaborative robots. With a simple click to Count Me In, an individual can demonstrate to those with the resources to provide ongoing funding that their support today is crucial for current and future nurse-led projects.

“Genuine support of this nurse-led movement is a simple and impactful way to join nurses across the country in repairing our broken health care system,” said American Nurses Foundation Executive Director Kate Judge. “Through sheer numbers, clinical expertise, and an unmatched perspective on what works and what doesn’t work, nurses are best positioned to solve some of the most pressing challenges of health care. Count Me In allows us all to be part of the solution and embark on a transformative journey alongside nurses who are leading the way.”

In 2022, the American Nurses Foundation awarded $14 million over three years through its Reimagining Nursing Initiative to projects impacting 20 states. Housed at various universities, nonprofit hospitals, and startup companies that serve diverse communities across the country, these projects are presenting unique opportunities for large-scale, replicable change that maximize health and patient outcomes while also minimizing the strain put on nurses. One pilot is using robots equipped with artificial intelligence that can predict and deliver what nurses need based on a patient’s electronic health records. Another pilot makes it possible for patients and people living with dementia to receive home-based, nurse-led primary care. One is using new predictive tools to better detect early organ failure and other critical conditions in hospitalized patients.

“The Foundation is forever grateful for the generosity of our funders and their commitment to nursing,” said Judge. “Now, we urge anyone that says they know and trust a nurse to rally with us. Nurses must have ongoing investment to bring new ideas to practice that can reshape health care for the better today, and in the future.”

Are you with us? All it takes is a simple click to send a powerful message that you genuinely care about reshaping health care for the better. Join the American Nurses Foundation’s Count Me In.

The Reimagining Nursing Initiative is made possible through generous the generous support of the Kaiser Permanente National Community Benefit Fund at East Bay Community Foundation, AMN Healthcare, Omnicell, and the Salka Impact Fund.

###

About the American Nurses Foundation

American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and systems-transforming programs, which improve health, wellness, and patient care. For more information visit www.nursingworld.org/foundation.