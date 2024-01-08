Global Electric Toothbrush Market to Surpass 27.45 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increase in Disposable Income

Westford,USA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the surge in the percentage of middle-class populations, coupled with the simultaneous growth in disposable income and healthcare expenditure, is projected to be a significant driving force behind the escalating sales of electric toothbrushes. As per a report by the Brookings Institution, China is on the point of a remarkable transformation, with an estimated 70% of its population poised to join the middle-class bracket in the global electric toothbrush market .

The global electric toothbrush market is poised for sustained growth during the forecast period, primarily propelled by two key factors: an escalating prevalence of dental problems and an increasing awareness of the significance of dental hygiene. As dental issues become more prevalent, consumers are increasingly turning to electric toothbrushes as a proactive solution to maintain their oral health.

Prominent Players in Global Electric Toothbrush Market

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Water Pik, Inc.

JSB Healthcare

Foreo

Conair Corporation

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co., Ltd.

Brush-Baby Ltd.

Sonic Chic

Mornwell

Shenzhen Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Quip NYC Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Brio Product Group

Shenzhen Huge Creation Technology Limited

Interplak

Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes Segment to Dominate Market due to their Exceptional Convenience

Rechargeable electric toothbrushes have emerged as the dominant force in the global electric toothbrush market, primarily owing to their exceptional convenience and extended battery life. While these toothbrushes often come with a higher initial price tag than their battery-operated counterparts, their long-term cost-effectiveness and superior performance have made them an irresistibly appealing choice for many consumers.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the global electric toothbrush market, primarily attributed to the region's heightened awareness and widespread adoption of oral care products.

Battery-Operated Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Increasingly Cost-Effective Alternative

Battery-operated electric toothbrushes are experiencing a surge in popularity as an increasingly cost-effective alternative within the global electric toothbrush market. These toothbrushes utilize readily available disposable batteries, which can be effortlessly swapped out when deplete their power.

Regional market in Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing global electric toothbrush market, driven by a confluence of factors, including the rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of residents in countries such as China, Japan, and India. This dynamic shift in consumer behavior has prompted a growing interest in premium oral care products, with electric toothbrushes at the forefront.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global electric toothbrush market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Electric Toothbrush Market

Waterpik made headlines in 2023 by introducing its innovative electric toothbrush, the Waterpik Sonic-360. This groundbreaking toothbrush stands out for its distinctive brush head design, engineered to provide comprehensive teeth cleaning from every conceivable angle. With this cutting-edge approach to dental hygiene, Waterpik aims to offer consumers a more effective and thorough brushing experience, raising the bar in oral care technology.

In 2023, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) made a strategic move by announcing its acquisition of the Swedish startup Amabrush. Amabrush specializes in developing electric toothbrushes that harness ultrasonic technology for faster and more efficient brushing.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

