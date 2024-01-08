Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market projected to reach USD 33.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market ” , by Offering (Solutions, Services), Solution (MME, HSS, S-GW, PDN-GW), Services (Professional Services, Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Training and Support, Managed Services), Network (5G, 4G), Deployment mode (Cloud, On-Premises), End user (Telecom operators, Enterprises) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 8.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 33.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 18.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Network, Deployment mode, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Nokia Ericsson Sample of Companies Covered Cisco Huawei ZTE

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market is a pivotal component in the telecommunications ecosystem, offering a flexible and scalable solution for mobile network operators. As the industry undergoes a paradigm shift towards 5G technology, vEPC plays a vital role in enabling efficient and agile network infrastructure. By virtualizing the Evolved Packet Core, operators can dynamically allocate resources, optimize network performance, and quickly adapt to changing demands. This not only enhances the overall network efficiency but also enables the rapid deployment of new services, fostering innovation in the telecommunications sector.

The adoption of vEPC brings significant benefits to the industry, including cost savings through resource optimization, reduced time-to-market for new services, and improved scalability to handle the increasing data traffic associated with the growing number of connected devices. Additionally, vEPC facilitates network slicing, allowing operators to create virtualized networks tailored to specific use cases, such as enhanced mobile broadband or massive machine-type communication. In essence, the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market serves as a cornerstone for the evolution of telecommunications infrastructure, empowering operators to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing digital transformation.

Major vendors in the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market:

Nokia

Ericsson

Cisco

Huawei

ZTE

Samsung

Affirmed Networks

Mavenir

NEC

Athonet

Cumcore

Druid Software

IPLook

Tech Mahindra

Parallel Wireless

Polaris Networks

Xingtera

Lemko

Tecore

Telrad Networks

5G Network Deployment

One of the primary drivers for the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market is the widespread deployment of 5G networks. The advent of 5G technology has significantly increased the demand for vEPC as it plays a crucial role in providing a flexible and scalable core network architecture. Unlike its predecessors, 5G requires a more dynamic and agile infrastructure to support the diverse range of services and applications it promises, including enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine-type communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communication. Traditional EPC architectures are often rigid and struggle to meet the requirements of 5G. vEPC, with its virtualized and software-defined nature, allows for efficient scaling, network slicing, and rapid deployment of new services, making it a key enabler for 5G networks.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for high-speed data services

Growing adoption of 5G technology

Cost-effectiveness and flexibility of virtualized solutions

Rising network traffic and data consumption

Opportunities:

Emergence of IoT and connected devices

Expansion of mobile broadband services

Rising need for network scalability

Integration of vEPC with edge computing technologies

Cost Efficiency and Network Optimization

Another significant driver for the adoption of vEPC is the pursuit of cost efficiency and network optimization by telecom operators. Virtualization brings about a decoupling of software and hardware, enabling the use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and reducing the reliance on proprietary and expensive equipment. This shift towards a more software-centric approach not only lowers capital expenditure but also enhances operational efficiency through automation and easier management. Moreover, vEPC facilitates network slicing, allowing operators to create multiple virtual networks on a shared physical infrastructure. This capability enables efficient resource utilization, reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall network performance.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC).

The dominating region in the global vEPC market is Asia-Pacific, with China emerging as a key player in the deployment of virtualized core networks. The rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure in China has led to a substantial demand for vEPC solutions to support the high-performance requirements of 5G services.

China, with its massive population and growing urbanization, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in mobile data traffic. Telecom operators in the country are turning to vEPC to efficiently handle this surge, ensuring low-latency communication and supporting a diverse range of applications. As a result, China stands out as a dominant force in the global vEPC market. In addition to China, Southeast Asian countries, such as India and Indonesia, are emerging as high-growth markets for vEPC. The increasing smartphone penetration, coupled with the demand for advanced mobile services, is driving the adoption of 5G and, consequently, vEPC solutions in these regions.

Looking ahead, countries in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are poised for significant growth in the vEPC market. The region's commitment to digital transformation and smart city initiatives is fueling the demand for advanced networking solutions, making it a promising market for virtualized core networks.

The MME Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, the Solution segment comprises key elements such as Mobility Management Entity (MME), Home Subscriber Server (HSS), Serving Gateway (S-GW), and Packet Data Network Gateway (PDN-GW). Among these, the MME stands out as the dominating segment due to its pivotal role in managing mobility-related functions in LTE networks. As the central control element, MME ensures seamless handovers, authentication, and tracking of mobile devices, contributing significantly to the overall efficiency and reliability of the virtualized EPC infrastructure. Its crucial role in optimizing network performance, enhancing user experience, and supporting advanced mobile services positions MME as a cornerstone in the virtualized EPC landscape, thereby making it the dominant force within the Solution segment.

