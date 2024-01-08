Crestwood Advisors Announces New President

Boston, Mass., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston and with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP® as President, effective January 1, 2024.

“Leah’s appointment as President is a natural evolution of her leadership within Crestwood,” said CEO/Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager Michael A. Eckton, CFA. “Her dedication to the growth and success of the firm has been evident throughout the years, and I am confident in her ability to guide Crestwood in the years ahead.”

Leah, who has been with Crestwood since its inception in 2003, has been instrumental in the firm's growth and success. Starting as Director, she became a Partner in 2008 and assumed the role of Managing Partner in 2017, co-leading the firm's direction and strategic initiatives.

“I am honored to take on the expanded role of President at Crestwood Advisors,” said Leah, who will continue to serve as Managing Partner and Wealth Manager. “I am committed to driving our organization’s mission to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients as well as continued strategic growth, and I look forward to remaining focused on the long-term success of our clients and the firm.”

Beyond her professional achievements, Leah is active in philanthropy, serving on charitable boards for over 15 years. She spent nearly 10 years on the board of Economic Mobility Pathways (EMPath), eventually serving as Chair. Leah also served as Co-Chair of the Professional Advisory Council for the Boston Foundation. Currently, she is a dedicated member of the Board of Directors of PSC Partners Seeking a Cure and sits on the External Advisory Board of the Harvard Digestive Diseases Center. She is also a member of the Boston Estate Planning Council and Ellevate.

“Leah has played a pivotal role in our firm’s impressive growth and continued team success. She also leads by example and pours herself into our community and our industry in meaningful ways,” said John W. Morris, Managing Partner and Wealth Manager.

Last year, Crestwood Advisors celebrated its 20th anniversary, highlighting two decades of dedication to client success and financial excellence. The firm's growth trajectory was further accentuated by the successful merger with Endurance Wealth Management, Inc., elevating Crestwood's total headcount to more than 55 employees.

Notably, Crestwood recently expanded its Connecticut office presence in Darien and has exciting plans for 2025, having signed a 10-year lease for a larger space in the rapidly developing Corbin District.

Looking ahead to 2024, the firm anticipates further strategic growth initiatives to enhance its position as a leader in wealth management.

###

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with over $5.3 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, and a partner Firm of Focus Financial since 2017, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

