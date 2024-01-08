Fully electric Lotus Emeya navigates with precise mapping and advanced EV services from HERE

HERE provides Lotus Emeya with a comprehensive navigation experience with over-the-air update capabilities for maps and services tailored to EVs through its HERE Navigation application.

The HERE Navigation experience includes HERE’s EV Range Assistant package, including charge point POI search, machine learning-based charge point predictions, multi-stop routing, range-on-map, and range-on-route.

CES 2024, Las Vegas – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, is extending its collaboration with Lotus to power Emeya, the car maker’s fully electric hyper-GT, with its HERE Navigation application.

The Lotus Emeya comes equipped with HERE Navigation’s EV Range Assistant package, including charge point POI search, multi-stop routing, range-on-map, and range-on-route. Additionally, HERE Navigation provides fresh and accurate maps, online and offline search, real-time traffic, and turn-by-turn voice guidance. All of these can be updated over-the-air to ensure that drivers have access to the freshest content and information.

Mitigating range anxiety

Taking the Lotus Emeya’s battery consumption model into account, HERE Navigation supports accurate battery range estimates while calculating the most optimal routes, with the most efficient number of charging stops. For the calculation of routes and ranges, road topography and geometry as well as historical and real-time traffic data are considered. Charge point information is provided by HERE EV Charge Points, a global database of EV charging locations, plug characteristics and near real-time availability.

The Lotus Emeya also includes Predictive Routing through HERE Navigation. Over time, the artificial intelligence-based (AI) feature learns individual driving patterns, such as regular departure times, destinations and routes, to offer a more personalized driving experience. The feature incorporates real-time information on traffic and road conditions for optimal routing and automatic route alternatives.

Through the HERE Software Development Kit (SDK), Lotus is also integrating navigation capabilities into the Lotus Hyper OS mobile application to deliver drivers a seamless, end-to-end navigation experience, which enables them to pre-plan trips and routes on their phone before stepping into their vehicle.

“Following the Lotus ELETRE’s utilization of the HERE Navigation application, we are proud to extend our technology collaboration to the new Lotus Emeya”, said Jason Jameson, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies. “HERE Navigation provides car makers with the flexibility, freshness and feature richness they need to provide their drivers with an advanced, differentiated and comprehensive navigation experience integrated with EV range management.”

Maximilian Szwaj, Vice-President of Lotus Technology and Managing Director Lotus Tech Innovation Centre, commented: “The integration of HERE Navigation into Eletre’s award-winning Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system is a key element of the EV ownership experience for our customers, and so it’s natural that we extend our partnership on Emeya.”

