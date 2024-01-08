e360 Boldly Sets Foot in a New Era of Innovation and Business Growth, Fueled by a Revitalized Brand Identity

CONCORD, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, today announced that it is entering a new era of innovation and business growth with the launch of a new and revitalized brand identity.



“Over the past 30 years, we have helped solve the IT and business challenges for clients whose mission is to launch spacecraft successfully, power the concerts of today’s leading musical artists, and provide medical treatments to patients experiencing critical health situations, to name a few,” said Mike Strohl, CEO of e360. “We wanted a brand identity that would reflect the exceptional relationships we have developed with our clients and technology partners, as well as our focus on delivering innovative technology solutions that address the business challenges of tomorrow, today. Our new brand symbolizes our team's unwavering dedication to helping national and global enterprises transform their businesses and achieve their goals.”

e360’s new brand identity is part of a series of investments to enhance the client and partner experience. “Represented in our new brand is the deep bench of domain expertise spanning the edge to the cloud, the solutions we are pioneering today across cloud computing, cybersecurity, DevOps, modern infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. It also reflects our commitment to helping clients address their most pressing challenges, such as aligning IT with business goals, accelerating time to market, securing infrastructure, and optimizing costs,” said Matt General, COO, e360.

With the launch of its revitalized brand, e360 is offering a multitude of new and enhanced opportunities for clients and technology partners to engage with e360 in achieving their business goals. e360 clients will benefit from new educational tools and resources around vendor offerings and technology innovations designed to help them achieve business goals and objectives.

“As we emerge from one of the most unprecedented times in recent history, the technology landscape is evolving rapidly. Our clients need a true partner now more than ever before, and we are proud to be that partner. We understand the unique challenges they face in their businesses and can help them navigate the complexities of the technology landscape with ease. As such, we are thrilled to reveal our new brand, and we believe that now is the ideal time to transform our image as we embark on the next phase of our company's growth within the technology space,” said Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Revenue Officer, e360.

To view the new e360 brand identity and learn more about e360’s solutions and services offerings, visit www.e360.com.

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations across the U.S., helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Google Cloud Premier Partner, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, VMware by Broadcom Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Premium Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).