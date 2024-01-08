Verizon executives reveal near-future advanced technology use cases in the public sector at EDGE24

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its sponsorship of EDGE24@CES, Verizon sent multiple prominent public sector executives — including Michael Adams, Lamont Copeland, Jimmy English and Bryan Schromsky — to participate in the conference’s “Executive Roundtables,” a days-long series of state-of-the-art multimedia presentations, “live” remote demonstrations and roundtable discussions. Michael Adams, Associate Vice President, Federal Civilian Business, delivered opening remarks.



“Verizon is a preeminent partner to federal and public sector departments and agencies,” said Adams. “Some of our relationships in the public sector span decades, which speaks to our reliability and trustworthiness in a sector that prioritizes security and discretion. We have secured more than $1 billion in contract value in the last two years, which confirms our customers’ enduring belief in our solutions and our counsel. Verizon combines a proven track record and deep domain knowledge with an inspiring vision of the future.”

Lamont Copeland, Senior Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, advocated a holistic approach to cybersecurity that addresses the unique challenges at every layer, from the cloud to the edge. Bryan Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector, and Jimmy English, Senior Director, Federal Public Safety, discussed how 5G in government will have a positive impact on agencies and their efforts to serve customers.

EDGE24@CES is a hands-on, interactive event, limited to 400 senior professionals from U.S. federal, state and local, U.S./NATO partner nations, regulated industries and tech innovators.

EDGE24@CES takes place at the Palms Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 6 to January 9.

