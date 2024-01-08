Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.



Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=bfe2e840&confId=59386

Audio

Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428

Access Code: 989044

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Replay Code: 607497

Available until: February 22, 2024

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.8 billion in assets and $4.3 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2023. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.