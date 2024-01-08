Nanterre, January 8th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 2nd to January 5th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 2nd to January 5th, 2024 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 02/01/2024 FR0000125486 36 042 113,86910 XPAR VINCI 02/01/2024 FR0000125486 1 958 113,61980 CEUX VINCI 03/01/2024 FR0000125486 27 000 113,29630 XPAR VINCI 03/01/2024 FR0000125486 14 500 113,12070 CEUX VINCI 04/01/2024 FR0000125486 24 441 113,25410 XPAR VINCI 04/01/2024 FR0000125486 9 809 113,11270 CEUX VINCI 05/01/2024 FR0000125486 36 471 113,49460 XPAR VINCI 05/01/2024 FR0000125486 10 129 113,37110 CEUX VINCI 05/01/2024 FR0000125486 1 447 113,33580 TQEX VINCI 05/01/2024 FR0000125486 2 453 113,28600 AQEU TOTAL 164 250 113,4419

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

