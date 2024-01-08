McPhy Energy: Half-year report on the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Grenoble, January 8, 2024 - 5:45 pm CET - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today reports, for the 2nd half of 2023, on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of Decembre 31, 2023, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
131,862180,087

During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were conducted1:

 Number of
 transactions		Total traded volume
Number of shares Amount (in euros)
Buy side2,643355,1791,920,783
Sell side2,467 326,8191,739,951

You are also reminded that:

  • when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:
Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
4,3432,500,000
  • On June 30, 2023, date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
103,502360,918.35

Next financial event:

  • Publication of 2023 Annual Revenue, February 5, 2024, after market close

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

APPENDIX
2nd Half of 2023

  BUY SIDE   SELL SIDE 
 Number of transactions
buy side		Including number of shares
buy side		For an amount of Number of transactions
sell side		Including number of shares
sell side		For an amount of
         Total
Date		           2,643        355,179 1,920,783 €            2,467        326,819 1,739,951 €
03/07/2023                15            2,828 23,298 €                   5               267 2,223 €
04/07/2023                  7            1,027 8,380 €                 10            2,450 20,150 €
05/07/2023                20            3,115 25,125 €                   7            1,085 8,727 €
06/07/2023                31            3,618 28,394 €                   6            1,114 8,748 €
07/07/2023                21            3,211 24,802 €                 15            2,457 19,107 €
10/07/2023                14            2,881 22,299 €                 21            2,206 17,243 €
11/07/2023                  9            1,340 10,615 €                 29            3,906 31,003 €
12/07/2023                16            1,768 13,869 €                   8               982 7,746 €
13/07/2023                13            1,793 14,427 €                 58            7,798 63,199 €
14/07/2023                25            2,974 24,391 €                 12            2,100 17,303 €
17/07/2023                29            2,846 23,123 €                   9            1,548 12,680 €
18/07/2023                25            4,299 34,709 €                 28            4,400 35,720 €
19/07/2023                11            1,188 9,698 €                 31            4,634 38,193 €
20/07/2023                24            2,462 20,372 €                   9            1,380 11,423 €
21/07/2023                  8               815 6,726 €                 12            1,659 14,038 €
24/07/2023                24            3,251 27,917 €                 29            4,061 35,275 €
25/07/2023                34            5,297 43,877 €                 33            4,218 34,993 €
26/07/2023                26            4,811 39,765 €                 15            2,106 17,577 €
27/07/2023                26            3,768 30,578 €                 19            2,200 17,964 €
28/07/2023                24            2,594 20,571 €                 20            1,708 13,618 €
31/07/2023                24            3,547 27,357 €                 14            1,753 13,459 €
01/08/2023                  8            2,336 17,941 €                 20            2,642 20,429 €
02/08/2023                16            1,537 12,028 €                 28            4,474 35,069 €
03/08/2023                23            2,761 21,271 €                   7            1,579 12,250 €
04/08/2023                  4               794 6,078 €                   6               794 6,112 €
07/08/2023                11            1,528 11,684 €                   2                 83 633 €
08/08/2023                31            4,803 35,408 €                   8               536 3,881 €
09/08/2023                15            1,737 12,695 €                 30            3,222 23,686 €
10/08/2023                16            2,474 18,152 €                 24            4,237 31,301 €
11/08/2023                59            9,157 65,662 €                 12            3,086 22,196 €
14/08/2023                27            5,130 35,692 €                 20            3,227 22,598 €
15/08/2023                  9            1,866 12,971 €                 19            3,844 26,963 €
16/08/2023                34            4,057 28,195 €                   2                 85 587 €
17/08/2023                38            6,035 40,218 €                   5            1,452 9,658 €
18/08/2023                28            3,191 20,830 €                 12            1,901 12,397 €
21/08/2023                  1                   1 7 €                 15            1,601 10,696 €
22/08/2023                  9               801 5,447 €                 11            1,601 11,058 €
23/08/2023                  3               401 2,680 €                   7               420 2,864 €
24/08/2023                  9            1,401 9,119 €                   5               401 2,705 €
25/08/2023                18            1,601 9,980 €                   1                   1 6 €
28/08/2023                15            1,201 7,726 €                 22            2,401 15,430 €
29/08/2023                23            2,201 14,333 €                 32            5,139 33,649 €
30/08/2023                18            2,201 14,361 €                 30            2,684 17,657 €
31/08/2023                  7               800 5,463 €                 25            3,079 21,024 €
01/09/2023                23            4,935 32,561 €                   9            1,359 8,949 €
04/09/2023                17            1,765 11,313 €                   9            1,157 7,546 €
05/09/2023                  5               451 2,892 €                 15            1,579 10,108 €
06/09/2023                  7               901 5,719 €                   8               901 5,801 €
07/09/2023                19            1,675 10,893 €                 13            2,064 13,512 €
08/09/2023                42            4,836 31,435 €                 35            5,866 38,619 €
11/09/2023                  9               801 5,227 €                 26            3,541 23,210 €
12/09/2023                19            3,790 23,817 €                   3               458 2,854 €
13/09/2023                  7            1,554 9,561 €                   7               938 5,808 €
14/09/2023                24            4,436 26,783 €                 25            4,033 24,522 €
15/09/2023                10            2,054 12,539 €                 22            3,343 20,603 €
18/09/2023                20            3,319 19,892 €                   5               811 4,822 €
19/09/2023                18            3,768 21,890 €                   1                   1 6 €
20/09/2023                  1                   1 6 €                 12            1,591 9,181 €
21/09/2023                14            2,734 15,557 €                   4               401 2,269 €
22/09/2023                  9            1,873 10,318 €                   7            1,305 7,245 €
25/09/2023                31            3,001 16,122 €                 10            1,248 6,659 €
26/09/2023                33            4,676 24,489 €                 18            2,618 13,789 €
27/09/2023                  5            1,310 6,652 €                   8            1,310 6,698 €
28/09/2023                15            1,601 8,109 €                 19            2,201 11,208 €
29/09/2023                  5               201 1,017 €                 19            1,351 7,030 €
02/10/2023                22            2,801 14,634 €                 14            2,161 11,491 €
03/10/2023                16            1,885 9,453 €                   6               390 1,953 €
04/10/2023                21            3,381 16,371 €                 14               677 3,243 €
05/10/2023                17            1,832 8,673 €                 17            1,458 6,972 €
06/10/2023                39            4,401 19,984 €                 30            3,523 15,970 €
09/10/2023                16            2,001 9,064 €                 13            2,478 11,301 €
10/10/2023                22            1,501 6,814 €                 21            2,001 9,153 €
11/10/2023                21            1,251 5,606 €                 16            1,301 5,879 €
12/10/2023                33            5,506 23,587 €                 18            1,937 8,246 €
13/10/2023                23            2,301 9,508 €                 21            1,651 6,891 €
16/10/2023                33            3,323 13,182 €                 23            2,459 9,823 €
17/10/2023                19            1,765 7,018 €                 13            1,606 6,457 €
18/10/2023                21            2,236 8,918 €                 13            1,896 7,652 €
19/10/2023                24            2,741 10,653 €                   9               836 3,234 €
20/10/2023                24            2,600 9,736 €                 19            1,812 6,797 €
23/10/2023                27            3,054 11,374 €                 35            3,316 12,538 €
24/10/2023                23            1,923 7,266 €                 24            3,174 12,085 €
25/10/2023                34            4,672 17,056 €                 16            1,801 6,492 €
26/10/2023                15            2,800 9,990 €                 16            2,600 9,336 €
27/10/2023                18            2,001 7,022 €                 14            1,801 6,366 €
30/10/2023                38            3,901 14,712 €                 52          10,062 37,521 €
31/10/2023                53            6,201 21,695 €                 44            5,101 17,877 €
01/11/2023                17            1,700 6,301 €                 49            8,210 30,506 €
02/11/2023                35            5,506 21,686 €                 73          10,005 39,668 €
03/11/2023                89          12,201 55,915 €               123          15,701 71,247 €
06/11/2023                41            6,050 25,968 €                 50            5,208 22,547 €
07/11/2023                19            3,116 12,851 €                 14            1,863 7,689 €
08/11/2023                22            4,254 17,450 €                 16            3,175 13,139 €
09/11/2023                11            1,705 6,772 €                 14            1,572 6,276 €
10/11/2023                28            3,653 14,154 €                 15            2,191 8,506 €
13/11/2023                23            3,401 13,144 €                 13            1,512 5,924 €
14/11/2023                  9               928 3,602 €                 21            3,000 11,640 €
15/11/2023                27            3,601 14,740 €                 39            5,345 21,901 €
16/11/2023                34            5,000 19,596 €                 16            1,694 6,595 €
17/11/2023                21            2,801 11,007 €                 32            3,887 15,210 €
20/11/2023                13            2,001 7,787 €                 20            1,631 6,416 €
21/11/2023                42            5,401 20,195 €                 10               640 2,432 €
22/11/2023                  9            1,001 3,682 €                   9            1,001 3,702 €
23/11/2023                  4               401 1,468 €                   6               401 1,476 €
24/11/2023                12            2,298 8,402 €                 10            1,199 4,394 €
27/11/2023                  8            1,001 3,630 €                   8               429 1,574 €
28/11/2023                16            1,801 6,340 €                   8            1,001 3,517 €
29/11/2023                21            2,601 9,404 €                 29            3,777 13,705 €
30/11/2023                14            1,601 5,693 €                 12            1,201 4,296 €
01/12/2023                17            2,037 7,369 €                 27            2,413 8,778 €
04/12/2023                30            3,801 14,312 €                 33            4,785 18,082 €
05/12/2023                  7               871 3,157 €                 10               801 2,932 €
06/12/2023                21            3,912 14,696 €                 36            5,312 20,074 €
07/12/2023                29            3,801 13,736 €                 15            1,617 5,778 €
08/12/2023                10            1,201 4,151 €                 17            1,401 4,873 €
11/12/2023                14            1,601 5,476 €                   3               201 697 €
12/12/2023                  8            1,000 3,348 €                   8               803 2,706 €
13/12/2023                34            3,668 11,952 €                 10               659 2,157 €
14/12/2023                19            2,782 8,907 €                 27            3,740 12,210 €
15/12/2023                19            1,972 6,459 €                 23            2,801 9,387 €
18/12/2023                39            6,503 23,482 €                 76          16,514 59,761 €
19/12/2023                46            6,001 22,729 €                 64            7,088 27,182 €
20/12/2023                59            9,195 31,636 €                 28            3,823 12,972 €
21/12/2023                  9               801 2,663 €                 10            1,403 4,673 €
22/12/2023                  8               601 2,025 €                 12            1,174 3,974 €
27/12/2023                  6               602 2,069 €                 12            1,801 6,259 €
28/12/2023                  5               801 2,767 €                   8               801 2,783 €
29/12/2023                  8               801 2,722 €                   5               401 1,364 €




