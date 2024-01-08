EQUITY-FOCUSED HEALTHCARE POLICY STRATEGIST JOINS RESPECTED NONPROFIT, BOLSTERS EFFORTS TO BREAK DOWN BARRIERS TO CANCER CARE

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is pleased to welcome Daneen Sekoni as VP, Policy & Advocacy, effective Jan. 3, 2024. Ms. Sekoni comes to CSC with more than a decade of experience in healthcare regulatory and policy topics, including health equity, provider reimbursement, payment and delivery system reform, and the Affordable Care Act — all with a focus on breaking down barriers to care for patients. Ms. Sekoni is well-positioned to lead the policy and advocacy efforts of CSC, an organization whose mission is to uplift and strengthen cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care through education, research, and advocacy.

Most recently, Ms. Sekoni was Associate Vice President of Advocacy at Healthsperien LLC, a nationally recognized healthcare policy consulting firm, where she established a new advocacy function within the firm. Her many other accomplishments at Healthsperien include serving as the staff lead for the MultiCancer Early Detection (MCED) Consortium’s Health Equity Workgroup and leading the Policy and Advocacy team for the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness, where she provided strategic direction and policy analysis on issues including mental health, caregivers, and social connection. During her tenure, she also developed and nurtured robust relationships with members of Congress, regulatory agencies, coalitions, and other key stakeholders.

“Cancer Support Community is at the forefront of empowering and advancing the voices, experiences, and perspectives of cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. It is an honor to lead CSC’s policy and advocacy efforts and advance initiatives that ensure those voices continue to shape policymaking,” said Ms. Sekoni. “My goal is for our healthcare and social system to be grounded in equity for all people impacted by a cancer diagnosis. I look forward to partnering with federal and state policymakers on advancing a system that is truly representative and inclusive.”

Previously, Ms. Sekoni served as Director of Health Care Reform Policy at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association where she championed the association’s national advocacy strategy related to essential health benefits, alternative payment models, health equity and nondiscrimination in healthcare. Her efforts led to patients gaining access to habilitation and rehabilitation services and receiving in every health insurance plan’s Summary of Benefits & Coverage the details of what services are covered and how many are covered. In addition, Ms. Sekoni worked to promote and protect the healthcare rights of all patients and caregivers by ensuring that individuals with limited English proficiency and individuals with disabilities had the availability of language assistance services and/or auxiliary aids and services to enable them to identify themselves, participate in and understand their healthcare.

Ms. Sekoni started her career in policy with the American Society for Radiation Oncology. She also worked as Regulatory Affairs Manager at the American Academy of Neurology, where she oversaw policy issues including Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.

“I lost my mom to breast cancer the day after I graduated from college, which was single-handedly one of the hardest moments in my life. As an only child and her caregiver, I was overwhelmed by helping her navigate her cancer treatments,” recalled Ms. Sekoni. “Every person is unique and so is their experience, so I envision an environment where people impacted by cancer have the resources, support, and policies they need to enable them to thrive and to be engaged in society. I firmly believe that this can only be accomplished by bringing together patients, policymakers, and other stakeholders.”

“I believe that Daneen’s work in strategic and tactical health policy, coupled with her foundational policy experience in oncology, make her a great addition to our team. I am particularly excited about her experience and passion for advocating for both patients and caregivers, and our advancing health equity in cancer care,” said CSC CEO Sally Werner.

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community is a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer. We are dedicated to fostering a community where people find connection, compassion, and knowledge. We provide professionally led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education — when, where and how impacted individuals prefer throughout their cancer experience. These resources are available at 190 Cancer Support Community, Gilda’s Club, and healthcare partner locations as well as online and over the phone — all at no cost. We amplify the voices of those impacted by cancer through research and advocacy and create solutions that break down barriers to care and close the healthcare gap for communities whose members are disproportionately affected by cancer. www.cancersupportcommunity.org

