Maximizing DeFi Potential: Unveiling ARC - The Key to Next-Gen Trading on Arcane DEX

Singapore , Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is ARC and what does it solve?

ARC is a token of the Arcane DEX platform, which is an aggregator and copy trading protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The platform offers access to on-chain positions of top-performing traders and provides real-time notifications. This feature is aimed at reducing market risks and the learning curve for users, particularly in the volatile and complex world of cryptocurrency trading.

By being built on the Arbitrum network, Arcane DEX leverages the robustness and scalability of this blockchain infrastructure. The platform integrates advanced features like real-time trading capabilities, advanced swap functions, and comprehensive portfolio tracking. These elements are foundational to creating a new financial landscape in DeFi, offering users insights into market trends, intelligent whale notifications, and in-depth analytics.

Token Overview

- Token name: ArcaneDex

- Token symbol: ARC

- Total supply: 100,000,000

- Total circulation supply: N/A

What are the utilities of ARC?





1. Trading and Transaction Facilitation: Given Arcane DEX's emphasis on dynamic real-time trading on the Arbitrum network, the ARC token could be used to facilitate and streamline transactions on the platform, offering users a reliable and efficient trading experience.





2. Swap Functionality: The platform's swap feature, which utilizes DeFi data to ensure optimal fixed rates and consistent liquidity, suggests that the ARC token might play a role in enabling these swaps, particularly for popular cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.





3. Portfolio Tracking: The on-chain portfolio tracking tool of Arcane DEX indicates that the ARC token could be instrumental in monitoring trading activity, wallet balances, and overall investment performance, providing a comprehensive view of a user's assets.





4. Futures Trading and Analysis: With access to a futures leaderboard displaying various trading performance metrics, the ARC token might be used as a medium for engaging in futures trading or as a benchmark for assessing trading strategies.





5. Market and Token Sentiment Analysis: The ARC token could be a key component in tracking market sentiment and trends, aiding users in making informed trading decisions based on data-driven insights.





6. Whale Transaction Notifications: The platform's real-time whale notifications suggest the potential use of the ARC token in tracking significant transactions by top traders, offering strategic insights to users.





7. Yield Vault Participation: Arcane DEX's Yield Vault feature, where users can earn yields by contributing liquidity, points to the use of the ARC token in staking pools, either for single or dual token staking options, to generate higher returns.





What does the project ecosystem include?

The Arcane DEX project ecosystem is a sophisticated and integrated environment, designed to provide a state-of-the-art platform for decentralized finance. At its core is the Arbitrum network, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, which plays a crucial role in enhancing the platform's performance. It brings faster transactions, lower fees, and greater scalability while retaining the security of the Ethereum network. Smart contracts, vital to Arcane DEX's functionality, are written in Solidity and developed using frameworks like Truffle or Hardhat. These contracts undergo thorough security practices, including rigorous testing and third-party audits.

The backend infrastructure of Arcane DEX utilizes Node.js and Express.js, offering an event-driven, non-blocking model ideal for handling data-intensive applications. This is complemented by robust database management systems like PostgreSQL or MongoDB. On the frontend, React.js is employed to create a dynamic and responsive user interface, while Web3.js and Ethers.js facilitate interactions with the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to connect their wallets and engage with smart contracts on the Arbitrum network.

The platform's ecosystem also incorporates APIs and middleware solutions such as Chainlink oracles and TheGraph for real-time data feeds and efficient blockchain data indexing. Security and compliance are paramount, with smart contract audits and KYC/AML compliance tools integrated to meet industry standards. The DevOps and infrastructure aspect of Arcane DEX includes the use of Docker for containerization, ensuring consistency across different environments, and CI/CD tools like Jenkins or GitHub Actions for streamlined development and deployment processes.

In essence, Arcane DEX's ecosystem is a carefully orchestrated combination of advanced blockchain technology, smart contract development, frontend and backend solutions, APIs, and robust security practices. The integration with the Arbitrum network is a key element of this architecture, providing the necessary scalability, speed, and efficiency to maintain Arcane DEX's position as a leading platform in blockchain innovation, offering its users a reliable, secure, and user-friendly trading experience.





ARC Official Media

Website | Twitter | Telegram





About Coinstore



Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 3.2 million users worldwide, Coinstor e aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Media Contact

Pei Shan, Marketing Executive | peishan@coinstore.com



Jennifer Lu, Brand Ambassador | Jennifer.lu@coinstore.com

Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube |

Telegram Discussion | Telegram Announcement

