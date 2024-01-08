Andes Technology and Spacetouch Collaborate to Unveil High-Tech Edge-Side AI Audio Processor Featuring the Powerful RISC-V AndesCore™ D25F

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of 32/64-bit, high-performance and low-power RISC-V processor cores and a Founding Premier member of the RISC-V International, and Spacetouch Technology, a high-tech enterprise specializing in smart home, traditional home appliances, and consumer electronics, today jointly announced AndesCore™ D25F has been adopted by the SPV60 series as the edge-side audio processor, a perfect integration of traditional and intelligent audio, and introducing a new generation of on-device AI audio processors.

Andes Technology's D25F processor, based on the AndeStar™ V5 architecture, is a 32-bit RISC-V CPU IP core equipped with P-extension (DSP/SIMD extension, draft version). Combined with the RISC-V DSP/SIMD ISA compiler, DSP library and emulator, alongside the highly optimized AndeSoft™ NN Library, customers can efficiently accelerate AI application computing. In addition, the D25F has many optional features, such as instruction and data cache, low latency local memory, and ECC for memory protection. The D25F can be configured as an AXI 64-bit or AHB 64/32-bit bus interface, and there is also a port that can access local memory directly from the outside. It can also be configured with a Platform Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) that supports more than 1,000 interrupt sources for rapid interrupt response, prioritization, and preemption. Furthermore, the Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) provides additional flexibility through customized special-purpose instructions. Integrated with such rich features and configuration options, the D25F provides outstanding efficiency and industry-leading performance and is the first and perhaps the most popular DSP-enabled RISC-V core in the embedded controller market.

At the same time, the new generation of SPV60 series edge-side AI audio processor chips launched by Spacetouch adopts CPU + NPU + uDSP heterogeneous multi-core architecture, combining different types of processors together to efficiently handle various tasks, especially in the field of audio processing. The design of this heterogeneous multi-core architecture presents a significant improvement for AI audio processor chips. The SPV60 series of on-device AI audio processors integrate the Andes D25F core and Spacetouch’s newly developed uDSP and AI NPU (Neural Network Processor). Among them, the D25F CPU has a maximum frequency higher than 400MHz and can handle general-purpose computing tasks. The NPU’s computing power reaches 100GOPs and is specially optimized for neural network computing. The uDSP core focuses on digital signal processing that makes special parallel acceleration according to known requirements and algorithm accumulation. The combination of these features enables better performance and efficiency in audio processing. The chip also has a high-performance audio AD (Analog to Digital) converter with a dynamic range of more than 105dB and THD+N less than -95dB; and a DA (Digital to Analog) converter with a dynamic range of more than 105dB and THD+N less than -90dB. It also has a 0V direct-drive headphone amplifier module with semi-professional performance. The chip comes with rich USB2.0, SD, SPI, UART, I2C, I2S and other peripheral interfaces, and supports AI noise reduction, AI echo cancellation, AI acoustic noise suppression, speech recognition and other algorithms. Spacetouch's edge-side AI audio processor chips focus not only on excellent performance, but also on low power consumption. This is critical for area sensitive use cases for embedded systems and mobile devices, as they can deliver high performance while extending the battery life of the devices. Spacetouch provides professional development support including tools and reference designs, so that the SPV60 series chips can be widely deployed in intelligent voice, smart headphones, professional audio and other related fields. The chips have already entered the mass production stage.

"With the longstanding cooperation between Spacetouch and Andes Technology, our SoCs are equipped with AndesCore™ processors that offer powerful performance with multiple optional features to us.” Hu Yingzhe, CEO of Spacetouch, remarked. "The combination of the D25F RISC-V processor and Spacetouch’s heterogeneous multi-core AI audio processor IC brings more innovation and possibilities to the fields of audio processing, embedded systems and mobile devices. With the processor IP and technical support provided by Andes Technology, the two companies have a good basis to form more successful cooperation in the future. “

"Andes' D25F with DSP/SIMD extensions offers efficient performance and flexible configurations, making it an ideal choice for high-performance embedded controllers.” Andes Technology Chairman and CEO Frankwell Lin said. "We are very excited that Spacetouch launched this new generation edge-side AI audio processor chips in collaboration with Andes. They continue to work with us to develop successful products, while also providing helpful feedback on our processors and development tools. We look forward to Spacetouch delivering more AndesCore™ embedded products and competitive solutions to the market in the fields of smart home, traditional home appliances, and consumer electronics."

About Spacetouch Technology

Spacetouch Technology, a leading high-tech enterprise in Guangdong, China, specializes in MCU+ intelligent perception and algorithms. With numerous patents, it offers comprehensive solutions in smart home, traditional appliances, and consumer electronics. In 2021, the SPT513 series gained traction, entering supply chains of top brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Walmart, and more, accumulating millions in shipments. Visit www.spacetouch.co for details.