Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31st December 2023

Paris, January 8, 2024
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL
|In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)
|Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)
|Publications
|31 December 2023
|105 569 412
|179 354 672
|178 515 557
|8 January 2024
|30 November 2023
|105 569 412
|179 365 859
|178 526 892
|11 December 2023
|31 October 2023
|105 569 412
|179 368 728
|178 528 399
|13 November 2023
|30 September 2023
|105 569 412
|179 371 032
|178 566 482
|9 october 2023
|31 August 2023
|105 569 412
|179 372 531
|178 582 188
|8 September 2023
|31 July 2023
|105 569 412
|179 374 728
|178 612 915
|14 August 2023
|30 June 2023
|105 569 412
|179 404 568
|178 374 304
|11 July 2023
|31 May 2023
|105 569 412
|179 265 655
|178 234 253
|12 June 2023
|30 April 2023
|105 569 412
|179 257 164
|178 227 078
|12 May 2023
|31 March 2023
|105 569 412
|179 245 726
|178 216 740
|12 April 2023
|28 February 2023
|105 569 412
|179 250 895
|178 220 609
|7 March 2023
|31 January 2023
|105 569 412
|179 465 678
|178 435 969
|9 February 2023
|31 December 2022
|105 569 412
|179 473 191
|178 439 566
|9 January 2023
|30 November 2022
|105 569 412
|179 476 149
|178 444 616
|8 December 2022
|31 October 2022
|105 569 412
|179 635 081
|178 601 374
|8 November 2022
|30 September 2022
|105 569 412
|179 638 491
|178 603 984
|10 October 2022
|31 August 2022
|105 569 412
|179 590 290
|178 558 611
|7 September 2022
|31 July 2022
|105 569 412
|179 595 222
|178 565 040
|8 August 2022
|30 June 2022
|105 569 412
|179 596 141
|178 562 998
|11 July 2022
|31 May 2022
|105 569 412
|179 733 416
|178 731 339
|9 June 2022
|30 April 2022
|105 569 412
|179 560 530
|178 564 101
|13 May 2022
|31 March 2022
|105 569 412
|179 500 755
|178 522 356
|12 April 2022
|28 February 2022
|105 569 412
|179 387 343
|178 461 509
|8 March 2022
|31 January 2022
|105 569 412
|179 184 927
|178 259 846
|9 February 2022
|31 December 2021
|105 569 412
|178 683 225
|177 758 072
|14 January 2022
|30 November 2021
|105 569 412
|178 505 675
|177 580 357
|9 December 2021
|31 October 2021
|105 569 412
|178 448 082
|177 522 540
|15 November 2021
|30 September 2021
|105 569 412
|178 458 401
|177 532 690
|14 October 2021
|31 August 2021
|105 569 412
|178 464 579
|177 539 209
|10 September 2021
|31 July 2021
|105 569 412
|178 454 611
|177 529 216
|11 August 2021
|30 June 2021
|105 569 412
|178 345 740
|177 419 971
|12 July 2021
|31 May 2021
|105 569 412
|178 123 575
|177 106 081
|21 June 2021
|30 April 2021
|105 569 412
|177 825 777
|176 862 580
|11 May 2021
|31 March 2021
|105 569 412
|177 789 001
|176 825 696
|13 April 2021
|28 February 2021
|105 569 412
|177 738 640
|176 775 017
|9 March 2021
|31 January 2021
|105 569 412
|177 732 981
|176 765 838
|8 February 2021
|31 December 2020
|105 569 412
|177 762 999
|176 796 206
|8 January 2021
|30 November 2020
|105 569 412
|177 793 683
|176 825 376
|8 December 2020
|31 October 2020
|105 569 412
|177 797 393
|176 831 125
|12 November 2020
|30 September 2020
|105 569 412
|177 657 510
|176 688 492
|8 October 2020
|31 August 2020
|105 569 412
|177 660 861
|176 692 226
|10 September 2020
|31 July 2020
|105 569 412
|177 663 549
|176 691 790
|11 August 2020
|30 June 2020
|105 569 412
|177 663 663
|176 694 899
|11 July 2020
|31 May 2020
|105 569 412
|177 671 725
|176 298 189
|11 June 2020
|30 April 2020
|105 569 412
|177 371 899
|175 988 012
|12 May 2020
|31 March 2020
|105 569 412
|177 385 889
|176 004 131
|14 April 2020
|29 February 2020
|105 569 412
|178 148 779
|176 773 175
|9 March 2020
|31 January 2020
|105 569 412
|178 118 639
|176 749 291
|14 February 2020
|31 December 2019
|105 569 412
|178 108 521
|176 746 892
|14 January 2020
