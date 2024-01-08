Global Industrial Air Compressors Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $51.8 Billion by 2030 - IoT-Connected Air Compressors & Smart Air Compressors Make it to the Spotlight

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Compressors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Air Compressors Market to Reach $51.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Air Compressors estimated at US$34.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Clean and compressed air plays a pivotal role in various industries, serving as a cornerstone for their growth. This report underscores the indispensability of compressed air in industrial processes, emphasizing its critical importance. The ubiquity of compressed air usage in industries worldwide is quantified in gigawatt-hours per year (GWh/Year), highlighting the extensive reliance on this resource across various sectors.

Positive Displacement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dynamic Displacement segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Moving on to the competitive landscape, the report provides insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial within the industrial air compressor industry. A detailed overview of industrial air compressors is presented, including their types, benefits, and market outlook. The report also touches on recent market activity, providing a comprehensive view of the industry's dynamics and trends.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Industrial Air Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Resilient Outlook for the Manufacturing Industry Despite Slower Economic Environment to Sustain Growth in 2023

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New Generation of Energy Efficient Industrial Air Compressors

High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated

True Cost of Compressed Air: % Share Breakdown of Cost Components of Compressed Air Production

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food & Beverage Industry Offers Broad Based Opportunities for Air Compressors

Higher Consumption of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased Investments in Food Production Equipment: Global Opportunity for Packaged Foods & Food Processing Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Demand for Class 0 Oil Free Air Compressors Grows Stronger in the Pharmaceutical Packaging End-Use Application Space

Development of Piped Energy Networks & Air Compressor Piping Systems Bodes Well for Market Growth

Strong Oil & Gas Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities for Growth of Air Compressors: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2022

Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Air Compressors

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

IoT-Connected Air Compressors & Smart Air Compressors Make it to the Spotlight. Here's Why

Growing Semiconductor Demand & Chip Shortage Induced Production Expansion to Drive Demand for Instrument Air Compressor

Environmental Benefits Among Many Others to Spur Demand for Oil Free Air Compressors

Leveraging AI in Air Compressors

Here's Why Connecting Air Compressors to the Cloud Makes Sense

