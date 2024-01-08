NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA (OTHER THAN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA WHERE THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES MAY BE LEGALLY MARKETED), OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO ISSUE OR SELL, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE OR PURCHASE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

8 January 2024

Publication of a supplementary prospectus

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "Supplementary Prospectus").

The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules following the publication on 19 December 2023 of the Company's annual report and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2023.

The Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 7 September 2023 in respect of the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Supplementary Prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.

