Global microRNA (miRNA) Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $840.8 Million by 2030 from $282.6 Million in 2022 - Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "microRNA (miRNA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global microRNA (miRNA) Market to Reach $840.8 Million by 2030



The global market for microRNA (miRNA) estimated at US$282.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report delves into the global landscape of microRNA (miRNA) in 2022, offering insights into the market's competitive dynamics. It assesses the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share for the year 2022, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.9% CAGR and reach US$419.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 16.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report begins with an introduction to miRNA, setting the stage for a comprehensive understanding of this field. It then discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mRNA market, providing context for the subsequent analysis. Global market prospects and outlook for miRNA are presented, indicating that the miRNA market is poised for rapid growth. Within this market, the Disease Diagnostics segment leads the way, with miRNAs expected to play a crucial role in disease diagnosis and treatment.

The instruments category is explored, highlighting the dominance of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technologies. Academic and government research institutes are identified as the major stakeholders in the miRNA market.

Competition in the miRNA market is underlined, with a growing emphasis on research and development activities by key players as a driving force behind market growth. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the miRNA market, its competitive landscape, and its potential for significant expansion in the near future.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR

Geographically, North America stands out as the dominant player, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness steady growth in the miRNA market.



The microRNA (miRNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $282.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $840.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic Conditions to Help miRNA Market Gallop Ahead

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increasing Application in Cancer Diagnostics as Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

The Future of miRNA-based Cancer Biomarkers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children below 5 Years (in %)

MicroRNA Biomarkers Hold Promise for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth

Diagnostics and Therapeutics Investments

Standard Methods Utilized to measure miRNA Biomarkers

Advancements in Detection Methodologies Focus on Enhancing Sensitivity and Selectivity of miRNA Detection

Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive the MicroRNA Market

miRNA by Type of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Circulating miRNAs as Cancer Detectors

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Growing Global Healthcare Spending and Supportive Government Initiatives Boost Market Prospects

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

miRNA and Next Generation Sequencing

Market Restraints

An Insight Into Mirna Applications

Cancer

Role Of Mirna In Cancer Cell

Dna Repair And Cancer

Heart Disease

Mirna-712

Human Homolog - Microrna-205

Kidney Disease

Nervous System

Stroke

Alcoholism

Obesity

Hemostasis

