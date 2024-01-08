Aortic Endograft Market Valuation to Reach US$ 5,513.5 million by 2034 Amid Rising Prevalence of Aortic Aneurysms Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aortic endograft market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period, from an estimated valuation of US$ 3,255.5 million in 2023. Consequently, it is anticipated that overall market revenue would increase from US$ 3,430.3 million in 2024 to US$ 5,513.5 million in 2034.



Several factors are expected to drive growth of the aortic endograft industry during the assessment period. These include growing incidence of aortic aneurysms and increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures.

The surge in the incidence rate of lifestyle diseases is a key driving force behind the growth of the aortic endograft market. Similarly, the increasing geriatric population will likely uplift aortic endograft demand.

Lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, atherosclerosis, and diabetes, contribute to the development of aortic pathologies such as abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA). This demographic shift, characterized by a rising prevalence of risk factors and an aging population, has created a substantial demand for advanced medical interventions, particularly aortic endografts.

Lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and atherosclerosis significantly increase the risk of aortic diseases. Persistent high blood pressure and the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries contribute to the weakening and dilation of the aorta, leading to an increased incidence of aneurysms.

Diabetes, another lifestyle-related condition, is known to accelerate the progression of atherosclerosis and increase the risk of cardiovascular complications, including aortic diseases. The prevalence of diabetes is on the rise globally, further contributing to the burden of aortic pathologies.

The risk of developing aortic pathologies, including aneurysms, rises substantially with age. The natural aging process leads to changes in the structure and elasticity of the aorta, making it more susceptible to dilation and aneurysm formation.

The combination of a growing incidence of lifestyle diseases and an aging population suggests a sustained demand for aortic endografts in the future. As individuals live longer, the prevalence of aortic pathologies is likely to increase, necessitating advanced treatment options to address the specific needs of the elderly population.

Ongoing technological advancements significantly impact the aortic endograft market. Innovations such as advanced materials, 3D printing, and robotic-assisted procedures enhance the safety and efficacy of aortic endograft interventions.

The continuous evolution of technology is expected to introduce more sophisticated and patient-specific solutions. These advancements can lead to improved outcomes, reduced complications, and expanded applications for aortic endografts.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global market for aortic endografts is set to total US$ 5,513.5 million by 2034.

by 2034. By product, the abdominal aortic grafts segment is estimated to hold a value share of 86.8% in 2024.

in 2024. By material, polymeric endografts segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

through 2034. By procedure, the endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) segment is set to expand at 5.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The United States aortic endograft market value is set to total US$ 1,231.9 million in 2033.

in 2033. Demand in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2034.

“Growing prevalence of aneurysms and rising geriatric population are key factors responsible for fueling growth of the aortic endograft market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition

Increasing new product launches and FDA approvals is the key strategy of leading manufacturers like Terumo Corporation and Braile Biomedica, among others, to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other competitors. Following are a few examples of key developments made by them to be at the top position:

In August 2020, Terumo Corporation Aortic announced that the TREO Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft System has been approved for sale in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA).

In August 2018, Rafael Braile, the Executive Director of Braile Biomedical, showcased the company's brands at the India Valves 2018 event, which took place in India.

Aortic Endograft Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Value Market (2024) US$ 3,430.3 million Projected Aortic Stent Graft Market Size (2034) US$ 5,513.5 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 4.9% CAGR Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered United States, Japan, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia Poland, BENELUX, Nordic Countries, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, India, ASEAN Countries, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Other African Union, South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, Material, Procedure, End User, and Region Key Companies Profiled Medtronic

Cook

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Braile Biomédica

Cordis Corporation

Endologix LLC

Endospan

LifeTech Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives





Aortic Endograft Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Abdominal Aortic Grafts

Thoracic Aortic Grafts

By Material:

Metallic Endografts Stainless Steel Nitinol

Polymeric Endografts Dacron ePTFE



By Procedure:

Open Surgical Repair

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Standard EVAR Fenestrated EVAR Branched EVAR TEVAR Iliac branched EVAR Chimney EVAR Hybrid EVAR







By End User:

Hospitals Private Hospitals Public Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

United States

Japan

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa





Author Bio:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

