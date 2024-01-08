Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Market to Surge at a CAGR of 11.03% by 2033 - Increasing Demand for Higher Productivity in the Laboratory Setting

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market stood at $1.17 billion in 2022 and will grow robustly at a CAGR of 11.03% from 2023 to 2033

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the laboratory automation market over the next decade, with advancements propelling the sector to reach a projected value of $3.69 billion by 2033.

The wide-scale adoption of automated systems and software in laboratories is poised to enhance the effectiveness and throughput of research and development activities.

The report segments the market by products into liquid handling, appliances and accessories, and software solutions. Liquid handling systems, which play an indispensable role in applications ranging from drug discovery and genomic research to clinical diagnostics, continue to dominate the product segment. The category includes a mix of semi-automated and fully automated solutions that cater to the requirements of life sciences, biopharmaceuticals, diagnostic labs, and academic research institutions.

In terms of regional dominance, Japan maintains the lead in the APAC laboratory automation market share. However, emerging economies like India and China are showing rapid growth, attributing to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and R&D, thus contributing significantly to the overall market expansion.

The comprehensive report evaluates the significance of cutting-edge technological reinforcements in laboratory automation and presents an in-depth country-wise segmentation spotlighting Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific laboratory automation market will find the report's insights invaluable for formulating product innovation strategies. It offers a granular analysis of the potential growth segments and lays out a detailed landscape of competitive strategies from key market players, including an assortment of offerings such as advanced instruments, progressive accessories, and intelligent software solutions.

The report represents an essential resource for companies looking to gauge the current market scenario, trends, and forecasts for the Asia-Pacific laboratory automation sector. The rigorous analysis conducted promises to deliver a clear perspective on the market’s trajectory, facilitating informed decision-making among businesses and investors involved in this dynamic sector.

Market Dynamics and Key Growth Areas

Increasing demand for higher productivity in the laboratory setting.

Need for reproducibility and precision in scientific experiments.

Advancements in laboratory information management systems (LIMS).

Steady rise in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.

