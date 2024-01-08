Banking Veteran Steven Caligor Joins Greystone as Senior Managing Director, Structured Finance

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that banking industry veteran Steven Caligor has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director of Structured Finance. In this new role, he will focus on managing and expanding client relationships and channels of loan origination for Greystone within the banking sector. Mr. Caligor is based in Greystone’s New York office.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Caligor was an Executive Vice President at BHI (Bank Hapoalim) USA, where he managed the bank’s national commercial real estate and healthcare verticals with total loans in excess of $4 billion. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Caligor has held a variety of executive positions overseeing sales, credit, and portfolio monitoring at Signature Bank, Monticello Asset Management, and Bank Leumi.

“This is an exciting new challenge for me to leverage my commercial banking, real estate, and healthcare experience within Greystone’s diverse product platform,” said Mr. Caligor. “The banking sector is invaluable to private lenders like Greystone and there is so much opportunity for new avenues of capital access, client acquisition and financial partnerships. I’m thrilled to join the team and help expand the platform.”

“Steve’s long tenure in banking, proven history in growing businesses, and his strategic background is going to be invaluable to our team as we continue to invest in ways to best service our existing and new client base and help them grow and succeed,” said Ms. Debby Jenkins, Executive Managing Director and to whom Mr. Caligor reports.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com