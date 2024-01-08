Associa Arizona To Host Free Board Training Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners’ association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why they’re hosting a free virtual webinar to help experienced and new community board members better understand guidelines and processes that increase efficiency and transparency. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to make educated decisions that best serve their community and homeowners.

Topics covered will include an introductory overview of governing documents, board communications, elections, conflict resolution, insurance, and other HOA basics for communities of all sizes. Attendees will get insight on how to master these topics in order to more effectively manage their communities. An open-forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Board Training 101:

Understanding the HOA Board of Directors and Its Role

Who: Jason E. Smith, Est.

Smith & Wamsley

When: Wednesday, January 10, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST

Where: To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa