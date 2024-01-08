Mobileye Global (MBLY) Plummets After Revealing Customer Excess Inventory Issue – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



"We are investigating whether Mobileye may have misled investors about its sales and accounting practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

On Oct. 26, 2023, Mobileye tantalized investors by hyping its expected sales growth, telling analysts that the “starting point” for 2024 volume should be to take 2023 volume and apply a growth rate to that. Mobileye also advised that “higher pressure among all OEMs to develop competitive hands-free systems [….] creates higher demand among the OEMs for Mobileye products[.]”

But just months later, on Jan. 4, 2024, Mobileye revealed that its OEM customers have excess inventories totaling 6-7 million units of EyeQ System-on-Chips systems. The company also slashed 2024 expected EyeQ shipments to 31-33 million units compared to 37 million units shipped in 2023 (representing 10%-16% year-over-year reduction in units shipped) and expects Q1 2024 revenue to be down 50% compared to the prior year quarter.

This news sent the price of Mobileye shares crashing $9.75 (or nearly 25%) lower on Jan. 4, 2024.

