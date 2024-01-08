LeoStella Appoints Daniel Adams to Director of Technical Programs

TUKWILA, Wash., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeoStella, a small satellite and constellation technology manufacturer, has named Daniel Adams the company’s new director of Technical Programs. As LeoStella continues to produce and adapt its small satellite products for new customers and missions in low Earth orbit and geostationary orbit, Adams’ experience in helping mature technology solutions for government, defense and commercial customers will be instrumental.



“We’re excited to have Daniel on our team,” said Tod Byquist, LeoStella vice president of Program Management and Supply Chain. “Daniel will be leading our program management team in the execution of customer programs and internal research and development. He brings the perfect blend of program management rigor with commercial agility and adaptability to support the next phase of LeoStella’s growth in the satellite market.”

Adams has more than 20 years of program management experience, with extensive background in competitive commercial practices and government contracts, both classical FAR (Federal Acquisition Regulation)-based contracts and the Other Transaction Authority framework created by the Department of Defense to take advantage of the type of commercial practices that LeoStella provides.

Prior to joining LeoStella, Adams served as the director of Programs for Sierra Space’s Advanced Programs team, developing advanced systems for flight on small satellites. He also served in senior program management leadership roles at Lockheed Martin supporting agile software development, first-of-a kind technology advancement, and hardware technology development for the International Space Station at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Adams earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Colorado State University, and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Trinity University.

About LeoStella

LeoStella is a state-of-the-art satellite design and manufacturing company transforming constellation construction by building small satellites cost effectively and at scale. Based in Tukwila, Washington, LeoStella is a joint venture between Thales Alenia Space and BlackSky . The company was founded in 2018 to meet the growing demand for efficient satellite development and manufacturing arising from the increasing number of constellations. For more information, visit www.leostella.com/ .

