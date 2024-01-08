Cider Market Size Worth $11.40 Billion by 2032 – Rising Demand for Premium, Crafted and Flavoured Ciders to Explode Growth

Newark, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2022 global cider market will reach USD 11.40 billion in 2032. Apple juice is fermented to create cider, a fermented alcoholic beverage. "hard cider" describes the alcoholic beverage made from fermented apples. Hard ciders come in a variety of taste profiles. Considering that it is made with freshly plucked apples, it tastes fruity. Numerous minerals, such as iron, calcium, potassium, folic acid, vitamin A, and vitamin C, are included in cider. Cider contains plant compounds called polyphenols, which have antioxidant qualities. Because they support the immune system in protecting the body from free radicals and cell damage, they are useful in lowering the risk of acquiring certain malignancies, diabetes, and heart disease. In addition to containing vitamin C, the immune system's greatest ally in the fight against infection, cider also prevents cancer and heart disease. Cider's polyphenols are recognized to have anti-inflammatory qualities. Additionally, it might help to reduce blood sugar levels. A popular component of salad dressings and cooking recipes is apple cider vinegar. The most popular cider uses are sauces and gravies, pickling fruit, and braising meat.



Key Insight of the Global Cider Market



Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Europe, particularly the nations bordering the Mediterranean Sea, boasts extremely favourable weather perfect for orchards. These nations are the world's leading cider producers because of the Mediterranean environment, which facilitates the massive production of apples. In addition, cider is a very well-liked alcoholic beverage throughout Europe. The UK consumes the most cider; hence, the country controls most of the market.



In 2022, the apple-flavoured segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51% and market revenue of 3.57 billion.



The product type segment is divided into apple-flavoured, perry and fruit-flavoured. In 2022, the apple-flavoured segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51% and market revenue of 3.57 billion.



In 2022, the cans segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and revenue of 2.38 billion.



The packaging segment is divided into draught, plastic bottles, cans, glass bottles and others. In 2022, the cans segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and revenue of 2.38 billion.



In 2022, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 3.15 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. In 2022, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 3.15 billion.



Advancement in market



Angry Orchard, the top producer of hard cider in the US, revealed several new, delectably bold, and colourful varieties. Crisp Imperial, the brand's most daring new flavour, will launch in October! With an extra edge, Crisp Imperial, with an ABV of 8%, delivers the familiar Crisp Apple flavour that consumers have come to appreciate. With high-ABV ciders continuing to be the cider category segment with the quickest growth rate, Crisp Imperial will surely appeal to those seeking a flavorful and extra-punchy cider to get them through the hectic holidays and beyond. This cider has the ideal sweetness level, making it incredibly refreshing and easy to drink.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing market for hard cider.



Apples are fermented to produce the alcoholic beverage known as hard cider. The average alcohol by volume (ABV) of most hard ciders ranges from 4.5% to 7%. Because more apples and grapes are produced in the region's renowned orchards, Europeans tend to drink wine or cider. Wine and cider are becoming more and more well-known due to globalization and the adoption of Western culture. The younger generation prefers cider over other alcoholic beverages because it is of superior quality and is gluten-free. It also contains a lot of antioxidants and vitamin C, which are highly beneficial to health. Consequently, considering its many health advantages and increasing popularity as an alcoholic beverage, cider is Consequently, the worldwide cider market is expanding due to the rising demand for cider both as an alcoholic beverage and elsewhere due to its many health advantages.



Restraints: Cider's undesirable effects.



Cider should be drunk in moderation, just like any other beverage, to prevent negative side effects like diarrhoea, bloating, tooth erosion, and stomach problems. Cider also contains a high sugar and calorie content, which may limit its market expansion in light of consumers' rising awareness of its calorific value. Furthermore, the lack of knowledge regarding cider will limit the market's expansion.



Opportunities: the portfolio for cider-based products is growing.



Due to the growing demand for cider, industry participants are experimenting with the components to provide customers with novel flavours and packaging. During the projection period, the global cider market will be driven by the introduction of premium and tailored ciders given by market participants, patented as their manufacturer, and the launch of novel cider-infused drinks. These developments will present profitable prospects for market players.



Challenges: high tariffs on alcoholic beverages.



Alcoholic beverages attract higher tariffs. They are also subject to a greater number of non-tariff barriers. These tariff and non-tariff barriers will challenge the global cider market's growth, expansion and development.



Some of the major players operating in the global cider market are:



• The Boston Beer Company

• Heineken UK Limited

• Halewood

• Distell

• Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)

• Carlsberg Breweries A/S

• C&C Group plc

• Aston Manor

• Asahi Premium Beverages

• Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Apple Flavoured

• Perry

• Fruit Flavoured



By Packaging



• Draught

• Plastic Bottles

• Cans

• Glass Bottles

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



