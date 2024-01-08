ARC Opens Applications for 2024 Substance Use Disorder Recovery-to-Work Projects

Washington, DC, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WASHINGTON, D.C., January 8, 2024—The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) issued a Notice of Solicitation of Applications for its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which addresses the disproportionate impact of the substance use disorder (SUD) crisis on Appalachian communities and workforces. Applications are due March 8, 2024.
|Through INSPIRE awards in 2024, ARC will continue to support the creation and expansion of services that help Appalachians in recovery from SUD obtain a job and stay on the job.
|“Substance use disorder is an epidemic in our Appalachian communities that stretches beyond county and state borders,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Our INSPIRE Initiative facilitates partnerships across the recovery ecosystem that not only help provide hope to those in recovery from substance use disorder, but also help them obtain careers that will strengthen workforces across our communities.”
|“Supporting individuals in recovery through workforce development is important for Appalachia. I am proud to partner with ARC and the other Appalachian states to address challenges communities are facing due to substance abuse and create greater opportunity through the INSPIRE program," said ARC States' Co-Chair Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee.
|Successful INSPIRE projects could include enhanced support services, strategies to integrate plans with existing state and regional economic development activities, and community- and partnership-based approaches for stronger coordination among services and providers.
| KEY DATES
Pre-Application Workshops:
• January 23, 2024, Asheville, NC
• January 30, 2024, Birmingham, AL
• February 6, 2024, Portsmouth, OH
• February 8, 2024, Virtual
February 16, 2024: Letters of Intent (LOI) due for INSPIRE implementation grants up to $500,000 and planning grants up to $50,000
March 8, 2024: Final applications due
Fall 2024: Awards announced
|Learn more about the INSPIRE Initiative and how to apply. Since INSPIRE was established in April of 2021, ARC has invested $42.6 million in 127 projects across 349 Appalachian counties.
| About the Appalachian Regional Commission
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.
