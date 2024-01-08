Third Coast Percussion's Música Poética Event Presents Vibrant Musical Kaleidoscope

Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new year will commence with the celebration of diverse rhythms and cultural collaborations. Grammy Award-winner Third Coast Percussion is set to enchant audiences at the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center in Chicago, Illinois, with their Música Poética event on January 19, 2024. Renowned composer Carlos Carrillo's works will be brought to life, featuring special guests Juan Horie on cello and clarinetists Zachary Good and Katherine Jimoh.

The event promises a sonic journey through Carrillo's rich compositions, exploring contrasts of brightness and darkness, magic, and sinistral undertones. The performance will be highlighted with Carrillo's latest addition, "Four Walls," which features a percussion quartet creating a soundscape across different physical materials.

Omar Torres-Kortright, the executive director of Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, reflects on the organization's evolution as a volunteer-run entity situated in the working-class primarily Puerto Rican neighborhood of Hermosa, Chicago. The organization, now 52 years old, boasts a multifaceted approach, focusing on Afro-Puerto Rican, Afro-Caribbean, and Afro-Latine cultures.

Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center showcases artistic excellence as well as serves as a platform for youth apprenticeships and artistic residencies. Torres-Kortright emphasizes the organization's commitment to supporting productions by artists of color, providing opportunities for young musicians, and collaborating with diverse talents.

In addition to their Grammy-winning success in 2017, Third Coast Percussion is nominated for another Grammy in 2024 (Between Breaths), reinforcing their dedication to excellence and potential for further recognition. The upcoming event marks one of their first shows post-nomination, offering a glimpse into the group's remarkable talent.

The organization's impact extends beyond performances, with initiatives like La Cantera fostering talent among young musicians aged 19-24. Torres-Kortright envisions providing these emerging musicians with opportunities on Chicago's prominent stages, emphasizing the importance of recognizing Puerto Rican arts and culture in the United States.

Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center’s dedication to community engagement is evident in its collaborations with musicians from various backgrounds, ensuring inclusivity and authenticity. The organization's commitment to staying rooted in its neighborhood includes plans for facility renovations with an urban gardening project, digital photography, and partnerships with major urban music festivals. Torres-Kortright shares that “Being Chicago's longest-standing Latine cultural center is a big responsibility because being old is not enough. You have to keep going, and you have to show up.”

As Torres-Kortright explains, the organization's flexibility and direct communication with artists contribute to its success. By eliminating bureaucracy, Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center remains responsive to the needs of its community, epitomizing the essence of a community-based organization.

“By bringing together Carlos Carrilo, a local, award-winning Afro-Puerto Rican classical composer with one of Chicago’s most prominent chamber music groups, we weave a cultural symphony that transcends boundaries’’ says Torres-Kortright.

Through the beats of collaboration and the harmony of diversity, Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center invites all to join on a musical journey where every note tells a story of resilience, heritage, and the vibrant soul of the community it serves. La Cantera will be the opening act of the event, they will then be followed by Third Coast Percussion playing Carillo’s original compositions.





