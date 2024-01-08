America in the Morning Launches On the Cumulus Podcast Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that Westwood One’s award-winning daily news magazine program, America in the Morning, joins the Cumulus Podcast Network. With host John Trout, America in the Morning podcast offers up-to-the-minute news reports from around the country and across the globe, with the latest overnight developments in business, breaking news, politics, sports, entertainment, and weather.



America in the Morning podcast drops a new episode each morning, and is available on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube, among other platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes America in the Morning.

About America in the Morning

In 2024 “America in the Morning” radio broadcast celebrates its 40th anniversary providing news and information in a lively, unbiased format, with specialized reports from where news happens and adds the America in the Morning podcast to its distribution. As the country’s longest running network newsmagazine, the program has had only two hosts, the late Jim Bohannon and current host John Trout. “America in the Morning” has been recognized multiple times as Best News Magazine by the New York Festivals Radio Awards, and program host John Trout is a two-time recipient of the Achievement in Radio Award.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com