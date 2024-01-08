Brandon Hall Group Appoints Roberta Gogos as Vice President and Principal Analyst

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) research and advisory services firm, is delighted to announce the recent hiring of Roberta Gogos as Vice President of Agency! by Brandon Hall Group and Principal Analyst. This strategic appointment aims to further strengthen the organization's expertise and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving HCM Technology landscape.

Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group, expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Roberta Gogos to the team, stating, "After a robust reception of the launch of Agency! by Brandon Hall Group, we sought to elevate our team with someone possessing both agency experience and leadership in our marketing domain. Roberta is an exceptional hire to propel the next chapter of Brandon Hall Group."

With an impressive background in HCM Technology, Gogos has held consulting and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) roles with notable organizations such as 5app, Fuse Universal, Looop, Docebo, Xyleme, NetDimensions, TalentLMS, eXact Learning, and more. She has also contributed her expertise on the marketing agency side with The Starr Conspiracy.

Gogos expressed her excitement about joining Brandon Hall Group, stating, "Becoming an analyst for Brandon Hall Group is a major milestone in my career. As I step into this new role, I'm energized by the prospect of joining a company dedicated to moving the industry forward and helping create a better world of work."

On the launch of Agency! Gogos added, “Agency! is an exciting proposition for Solution Providers, particularly those looking to internationalize operations and scale. Organizations are able to lean on Agency! for both strategic guidance and marketing acceleration - transitioning theory into execution.”

In her dual role as Vice President of Agency! and Principal Analyst, Gogos will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission. She will focus on guiding corporations in optimizing their technology stack and providing comprehensive coverage of HCM Solution Providers.

Brandon Hall Group looks forward to leveraging Gogos's wealth of experience and industry insights to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions and thought leadership in the HCM Technology space.

