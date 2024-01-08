HashiCorp appoints Michael Weingartner as Chief Product Officer, promotes Talha Tariq to Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that Michael Weingartner has joined HashiCorp as its first Chief Product Officer (CPO), and that Talha Tariq has been promoted to Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Security Officer (CSO). Effective immediately, Weingartner and Tariq will both report to HashiCorp CEO Dave McJannet.



“Michael joins HashiCorp as our first CPO, and we’re thrilled to have him. He has decades of leadership experience building and driving research and development, supporting large and complex engineering teams and multiple product lines. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale HashiCorp,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp.

“Talha is an exceptional leader who has made significant contributions to the success of HashiCorp throughout our journey as a company,” McJannet added. “His deep expertise in the security and technology industry has made him a trusted advisor to our customers. As HashiCorp continues to grow, the scope of his role is expanding so we can continue to best support our customers around the world.”

In the newly created role, Weingartner will lead HashiCorp’s R&D organization, where he will manage day-to-day operations and execution of the overall research and development product strategy across HashiCorp’s entire product suite. Armon Dadgar will continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer, where he interacts daily with HashiCorp customers and partners. Dadgar will continue to be deeply involved in driving product and technology strategy, working alongside the R&D leadership team to incorporate customer and partner feedback and market dynamics into roadmaps.

Weingartner joins with a wealth of experience from SAP (where he was a customer of HashiCorp), Oracle, and most recently Google Cloud. At Google, he focused on the strategy and development of the company’s cloud platform, incorporating generative AI throughout the development and operations of Google Cloud-based solutions. As part of his focus on developer experience, he championed HashiCorp Terraform as a key technology for Google Cloud. Weingartner has more than 30 years of leadership experience building teams that successfully manage the complex dynamics of high-value, high-quality software delivery.

“I’m thrilled to join HashiCorp. As a former customer of HashiCorp, I have extensive knowledge of the products and an understanding of the value they deliver,” said Weingartner. “I have always embraced a customer-centric view when building products, while engaging the full value delivery chain — from marketing to ongoing support. I am eager to apply my unique set of experiences to help HashiCorp build and deliver best-in-class cloud infrastructure automation products.”

Along with Weingartner’s appointment, HashiCorp is promoting Tariq to CIO and CSO, which will allow him to continue growing and scaling HashiCorp’s cloud-first security program with responsibility for security, technology and data engineering teams in alignment with R&D.

Tariq has 20 years of experience building and scaling security programs from startups to Fortune 100 organizations. Prior to HashiCorp, Tariq served as Chief Information Security Officer at Anki and FinancialForce and held various security leadership positions at PwC and Microsoft. He serves as an advisor to security startups and works with clients across a range of industries on matters related to data breaches, intellectual property thefts, hacking events, forensic investigations, security program development, security operations, and threat and vulnerability assessments.

“I’m excited to take on this new role at HashiCorp, which will enable us to continue to deliver innovative and secure solutions to our customers around the world,” said Tariq. “During my time at HashiCorp I’ve developed our security, technology and compliance strategy and worked closely with customers to understand and support their most crucial security requirements as they adopt our suite of products for infrastructure and security lifecycle management.”

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers free community source-available products, enterprise products, and managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information visit hashicorp.com.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

