Ekso Bionics Launches GaitCoach Software for EksoNR

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the launch of GaitCoach™, its next generation gait therapy software for EksoNR.



GaitCoach is a comprehensive gait therapy software that supports a broad spectrum of patients who use EksoNR. This new software simplifies the use of robotics with the intention of improving user trust in technology, providing impactful, dynamic feedback and offering specific guidance acting as an extra set of clinical eyes. Ekso believes GaitCoach will reduce training demands and increase utilization, making the device more intuitive and easier to use for both patients and physical therapists. GaitCoach will replace SmartAssist, the software that has been in use since 2016 and was optimized in 2019 with the launch of EksoNR.

“By listening to the feedback of physical therapists, clinicians and patients, Ekso Bionics has elevated EksoNR with GaitCoach, a new software solution designed to further improve patient rehabilitation,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “GaitCoach helps customize patient sessions to be better aligned with their deficits and goals, allowing therapists to treat patients more efficiently. We are proud of the work and commitment of our engineering and clinical teams, who communicated regularly with frequent users of EksoNR in the design process.”

When introduced to GaitCoach, experienced users of EksoNR have shared the following:

96% found GaitCoach software very or extremely intuitive

93% feel the guidance from GaitCoach is valuable and makes EksoNR easier to use

93% think EksoNR with GaitCoach would be useful for new or less experienced therapists at their clinic

93% feel the GaitCoach provided focuses would help them achieve their clinical goals

79% feel GaitCoach would help them progress their patients more easily



The software is initially available only in the U.S. A demonstration of the software can be found on the Company’s website at https://eksobionics.com/eksonr/.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits of GaitCoach, (ii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company’s products, including the EksoNR, and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) and (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, patient or therapist dissatisfaction with or delay or failure to adopt GaitCoach and risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com