Denny’s Enters Exclusive Test Agreement With Franklin Junction

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today announced it has entered an expansive agreement with Franklin Junction, the global leader in branded virtual restaurants. The agreement provides that Franklin Junction will partner with at least 250 domestic Denny’s restaurants providing geographic exclusivity for these restaurants to accelerate Denny’s market presence through its innovative Host Kitchen® platform.



“Our off-premises sales channels are a unique strength for Denny’s, and we are excited about the opportunity to further advance our leadership position in the market,” said Kelli Valade, Denny’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This new partnership with Franklin Junction will allow us to deliver even more amazing guests experiences.”

The Host Kitchen® platform, pioneered by Franklin Junction, enables restaurant brands access to capital-free expansion in new markets as virtual restaurants, whereby orders are produced locally by Franklin Junction’s Host Kitchen® fulfillment partners.

“We are excited to collaborate with Denny’s to host new virtual concepts through their vast restaurant footprint,” said Rishi Nigam, CEO and Co-Founder of Franklin Junction. “With our groundbreaking Host Kitchen® platform, we are revolutionizing the way restaurants expand market share, and this relationship marks an exciting milestone in our mission to redefine restaurant economics and the future of dining.”

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is the world’s leading virtual restaurant platform with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia and has been widely recognized for revolutionizing the foodservice industry by creating the concept of Host Kitchen®, which allows restaurants to maximize underutilized kitchen capacity by fulfilling delivery orders for other concepts, creating high-margin, incremental revenue for both host, and concept partners. Powered by proprietary eCommerce technology solutions and deep industry expertise, Franklin Junction enables restaurants to expand their reach, optimize resources, and meet the evolving demands of diners in a digital-first world. Franklin Junction’s technology suite includes AI-driven matchmaking, order generation, order aggregation, and operations solutions tools for supply chain, training, marketing, quality control, and accounting. For more information, visit franklinjunction.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,631 restaurants, 1,558 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 73 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 27, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,573 global restaurants, 1,508 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 65 of which were company operated. As of December 27, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 58 restaurants, 50 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.