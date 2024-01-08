Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

| Source: Cellectis Inc. Cellectis Inc.

PARIS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
12/31/202371,751,20177,686,718

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:     

Media contact:       

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com 

Investor Relations contacts:       

Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com       

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577  

Attachment


Tags

biopharma CAR T allogeneic Biotech

Attachments

Voting_Rights_PR_December 2023_EN_