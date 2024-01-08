Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

| Source: Cellectis Inc. Cellectis Inc.

PARIS, 08 janv. 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Place de cotation : Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateNombre total d’actions composant le capital socialNombre total de droits de vote
31/12/202371 751 20177 686 718

