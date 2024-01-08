Diesel Light Tower Market to hit USD 3.74 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The diesel light tower market valuation is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing application in extraction sectors to illuminate remote and challenging work locations is projected to drive the market growth. Diesel light towers have emerged as essential tools in mining and exploration activities for ensuring safety and facilitating continuous work during night shifts. With the escalating investments in mining and oil & gas exploration projects, the demand for efficient and portable lighting solutions is rising, boosting the overall market growth. For instance, in June 2023, Egypt announced plans to issue two tenders for oil and gas development in at least 16 blocks south of the nation and across the Mediterranean by 2023.



Mobile diesel light tower market gained significant traction in 2023 and is projected to record substantial growth through 2032 driven by high demand for portable illumination in construction, events, and emergencies. The flexibility and ease of transport makes mobile towers indispensable for various applications, such as facilitating temporary lighting in remote and dynamic locations. The rapid infrastructure development, construction projects, and expanding outdoor events will also contribute to the product adoption.

Diesel light tower market from the construction application segment is set to generate considerable revenue from 2023-2032. This is attributed to the growing need for efficient and portable illumination at construction sites. The versatility, durability, and ease of mobility of diesel light towers caters perfectly to the dynamic and remote environments of construction projects. With the surging construction activities propelled by infrastructure development, the demand for reliable and robust lighting solutions is rising, further fostering the segment growth.





North America diesel light tower market is set to exhibit robust growth between 2023 and 2032 due to the expanding construction activities and the ongoing infrastructure development. The increasing focus on ensuring workplace safety and efficient operations in construction sites across the region is fueling the adoption of diesel light towers. Additionally, the prevalence of outdoor events, growing emergency response requirements, and the need for temporary lighting is surging the preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly diesel light towers, adding to the regional market expansion.

Some of the leading firms operating in the diesel light tower market are Allmand Bros Inc, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Generac Power Systems Inc, Doosan Portable Power, Inmesol gensets, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar, United Rentals Inc, Trime S.r.l, Larson Electronics, and Aska Equipments Private Limited. These market players are committed to offering more high-end lighting tower options to attract a vast clientele. To cite an instance, in March 2023, ASKA unveiled three new mobile light tower product lines to render simplicity of use during operations.

