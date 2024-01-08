United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.



Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185556/fb5d089df4. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2023, United Community has $26.9 billion in assets and 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com