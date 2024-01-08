BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMAM), Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq – GRCL), Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq - AXNX), Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - HARP)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMAM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Ambrx will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) (NYSE – JNJ). J&J will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ambrx for $28.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Ambrx Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether J&J is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ambrx-biopharma-inc-nasdaq-amam/.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq – GRCL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Gracell will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq - AZN), which will acquire all of Gracell’s fully diluted share capital (including shares represented by ADSs) through a merger for a price of $2.00 per ordinary share in cash at closing (equivalent to $10.00 per ADS of Gracell) plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share (equivalent to $1.50 per ADS of Gracell) in cash payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. The investigation concerns whether the Gracell Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AstraZeneca PLC is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gracell-biotechnologies-inc-nasdaq-grcl/.

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq - AXNX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Axonics will be acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE - BSX) for $71.00 in cash per share, representing an equity value of approximately $3.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Axonics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Boston Scientific Corporation is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/axonics-inc-nasdaq-axnx/.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - HARP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Harpoon will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK). Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Harpoon for $23.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $680 million. The investigation concerns whether the Harpoon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Merck is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/harpoon-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-harp/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.