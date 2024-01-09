Fintech Technologies Market to Grow at CAGR of 24.79% through 2032 - Industry Actively Exploring Decentralised Finance (Defi) Platforms

Newark, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 136.73 Billion in 2022 fintech technologies market will reach USD 1,252.16 Billion by 2032. The increased demand from customers for online financing, the integration of cutting-edge technologies into the daily operations of banks and other financial institutions, and the rapid advancement of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence for business decision-making are some of the major drivers of the adoption of Fintech technologies.



Key Insight of the Fintech Technologies Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 25.78% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.78% over the forecast period. Significant investments in the digital transformation, the uptake of cutting-edge technologies like AI in Fintech, Big Data, machine learning, and chatbots, and the accelerated growth of domestic businesses—especially in Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea—are the reasons behind it. Furthermore, China's Fintech Technologies market held the largest market share, while India's market had the fastest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific area. Peer-to-peer lending, smartphone payments, and digital wallets are just a few of the technologies that make up the fintech market in the Asia-Pacific area. Notable developments in the field include the explosive rise of mobile banking, the release of super apps, and the use of blockchain technology to international trade. The top producers are WeChat Pay, Ant Group (Alibaba), and Paytm.



The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.44% over the projected period in the fintech technologies market.



The cloud-based solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.44% in the fintech technologies market. Their many benefits—lower initial costs, simple scaling, quicker implementation, and remote access—account for this. To take advantage of cloud computing's advantages, a large number of financial startups and well-established businesses are implementing cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions provide a quicker time to market, more scalability, and increased agility. They can help with remote access, collaboration, and system integration. When choosing a cloud provider, enterprises must, nevertheless, pay close attention to concerns about data security, regulatory compliance, and data sovereignty.



Over the projected period, the loans segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.39% in the fintech technologies market.



Over the forecasted period, the loans segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.39% in the fintech technologies market. It is motivated by the need for more flexible lending options, enhanced accessibility, and quicker loan processing. In this market, fintech companies strive to serve minority populations, offer personalised loan solutions, and expedite the loan application process.



Market Dynamics



Driver: An increase in payments via mobile devices



The need for mobile payment solutions has increased due to the growing usage of smartphones and mobile connections. Fintech companies are taking advantage of this and meeting the ever-intense technological needs of their customers by providing a simple, safe, and easy-to-use mobile payment solution.



Opportunity: Growth of blockchain and cryptocurrencies



The growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies and the deployment of blockchain technology have opened up new possibilities for fintech innovation. Blockchain facilitates decentralised, transparent, and safe transactions; nevertheless, cryptocurrencies provide a different way to exchange money. In order to create effective payment systems, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) platforms, and solutions for Digital Asset Management, fintech companies are aggressively investigating these technologies.



Some of the major players operating in the fintech technologies market are:



• Circle Internet Financial Limited

• ORACLE

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Microsoft

• Blockstream Corporation Inc.

• TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

• IBM Corporation

• Bankable

• Goldman Sachs



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Deployment Mode:



• Cloud-Based Solutions

• On-Premise Solutions



By Application:



• Loans

• Wealth Management

• Payment & Fund Transfer

• Insurance & Personal Finance

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



