Boyden Finland Welcomes New Partner and Consulting Expert Petri Leino

Helsinki, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome Petri Leino to its partnership in Finland.



Carita Lahti, Managing Partner of Boyden in Finland comments, “We have known Petri for many years and we are delighted that he is joining our team in Helsinki. He is a recognised authority on leadership for organisations evolving their businesses in the digital age and will bring deep, cross-sector experience to our clients”.

Petri Leino works with organisations in the private and public sector, family-owned and publicly quoted companies as well as private equity firms. He enables clients to identify the right leaders for emerging opportunities in fast growth sectors such as healthcare, technology & software, IT services & consulting, telecoms and professional services.

Petri Leino, Partner, Boyden Finland adds, “I am very pleased to join a firm with such a strong reputation in Finland and worldwide. Boyden provides a breadth and depth of experience invaluable to clients as they manage economic and organisational change. The firm’s consultative approach is vital for both private and public sector clients restructuring and pursuing new opportunities, realising their potential with the right boards and senior leadership talent”.

Petri has extensive knowledge in executive search and talent consulting, and over 20 years in management consulting and training services with clients ranging from the Nordic regions, to Europe and the United States. He has extensive business expertise in process and performance management, change management, partnerships, business transformation, solution business and restructuring.

Petri was previously Senior Partner and Member of the Group Management Team in a boutique management consultancy and training services company. Other leadership roles include Vice President, Business Operations Finland at Scalable Software.

Petri holds a Master’s degree in Administration from University of Vaasa. He is also listed in the International Register of Certificated Auditors (IRCA).

