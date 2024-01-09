Alcohol Wipes Market Size Projected to Surge $1022.91 Million Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 7%

Newark, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 520 million in 2022 global alcohol wipes market will reach USD 1022.91 million in 2032. Alcohol wipes are disposable wipes that have been impregnated with alcohol. Alcohol wipes are a common household item with several uses, including in homes and medical facilities. They work incredibly well to stop the spread of viruses and bacteria on any surface they encounter. Alcohol wipes are mainly made from a lint-free, tear-resistant polyester "fabric". In addition to sanitising surfaces, alcohol wipes are useful for polishing them. Wipes with alcohol can reduce the risk of disease transmission in public places. Alcohol wipes are used in medicine for various purposes, including sterilising skin areas prior to injections, bloodwork, blood testing, keto tests, vaccines, blood glucose lancing, or insulin doses.



Key Insight of the Global Alcohol wipes Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Alcohol wipes are a common cleaning supply in the residences in the area. It can also be found in personal hygiene, cosmetics, and beauty products. Hospitals frequently use them for hygiene, cleaning, and preventative measures to stop the spread of illnesses. Additionally, because of the overburdened healthcare system that causes delays in seeking medical attention, households keep them on hand to clean wounds, minor scrapes, and bruises.



The fabric material segment is divided into natural and synthetic. In 2022, the synthetic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77% and market revenue of 400.40 million.



The end-user segment is divided into household and commercial. In 2022, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 301.60 million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, speciality stores, online and others. In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 234 million.



Advancement in market



The market for KilRox alcohol disinfection wipes was introduced in Nigeria. When used, the solution intended to sanitise computers, smartphones, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), among other devices, is claimed to have the ability to eradicate 99.9% of germs and simultaneously clean and disinfect nonporous surfaces.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The focus on cleanliness during COVID-19 had a favourable effect on the market's expansion.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone followed strict hygiene and sanitation practices since, in the early stages of the outbreak, cleaning and hand washing were the only effective ways to stop the spread of the disease. Government officials, the medical community, scientists, and other pertinent organisations advocated the policies that mandated frequent hand washing, cleaning products before use, and routine house and public space cleaning and sanitization. During the COVID-19 outbreak, sales of cleaning supplies like alcohol wipes surged dramatically. Because of the persistence of these behaviours, the market for alcohol wipes has been able to maintain its growing momentum. The increasing number of manufacturing units of alcohol wipes is supporting the market's expansion and development.



Restraints: overutilization of Alcohol wipes can be harmful.



Alcohol wipes are a very useful tool for cleaning surfaces in homes and hospitals that could be a breeding ground for germs since they inhibit the growth of germs. Nevertheless, excessive or frequent use of alcohol wipes with a high alcohol content can lead to surface or material degradation and a loss of integrity and durability. Similar to how it can harm the skin barrier by drying it out, alcohol wipes with unapproved amounts or concentrations of ethanol are not advised for use in beauty or cosmetic procedures. Consequently, the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption Thus, the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption may restrict market expansion.



Opportunities: A greater range of products are being offered by brands.



To grow their market share, industry players spend on R&D to produce tailored products that support sustainability and offer a unique consumer experience. For example, companies in the market are launching alcohol wipes formulated, shaped, and selected for individual use, with a lower alcohol content based on skin type. The market is expanded by customisation since more customers can now purchase goods that meet their needs. With a larger surface area, very effective alcohol wipes are offered to the healthcare industry. Such personalisation promotes the expansion and development of the market.



Challenges: the growing popularity and adoption of alcohol-free wipes.



The stinging, burning sensation brought on by the alcohol wipes causes discomfort for patients, which is why the introduction of alcohol-free wipes is taking over the market and will offer a challenge to the global alcohol wipes market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global alcohol wipes market are:

• 3M Company

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Diamond Wipes International Inc.

• GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

• Unilever Group.

• The Clorox Company

• Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

• Pal International Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GOJO Industries Inc



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Fabric Material



• Natural

• Synthetic



By End User



• Household

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



