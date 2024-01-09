Griffin Global Asset Management Delivers Two New Airbus A350 Aircraft to Air France

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the delivery of two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long term lease to Air France. These aircraft delivered in December 2023 and bring the number of Griffin Airbus A350 aircraft on lease to Air France to four. All four aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.



“These two year-end deliveries reflect the strong level of trust and cooperation that we enjoy with Air France, building on our decades-long relationship. We are excited to continue supporting the airline group as it renews its long-haul fleet with fuel efficient and technologically advanced aircraft. We look forward to working closely with the Air France team again in the future,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

