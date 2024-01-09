EssilorLuxottica showcases its smart and hearing aided eyewear innovation with first appearance at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

The Company’s booth will showcase Nuance Audio, first-of-its-kind glasses with advanced hearing solution, as well as Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and other innovative solutions in the world of optics

Charenton-le-Pont, France (January 9, 2024 – 7:00 am CET) – For the first time, EssilorLuxottica will exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 9-12 2024, showcasing the Company’s bold moves in consumer technology.

A leading designer, manufacturer and global distributor of top-quality eyecare and eyewear products, EssilorLuxottica is home to brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Oliver Peoples, Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. Almost 50 years ago, EssilorLuxottica removed the stigma of wearing prescription glasses by turning a necessary medical device into an iconic fashion accessory. Since then, the Company has reimagined what a pair of glasses can do for the person who wears them.

“Throughout our 10-year smart eyewear journey, we have honed our R&D, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities through several partnerships and product releases, including the recent introduction of Ray-Ban Meta. At CES, we will take our place among the world’s leading innovators with a product, Nuance Audio, that has the potential to improve quality of life for over a billion people,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

At its booth (#8725) in CES’s North Hall, the Company will showcase a prototype for Nuance Audio, a pair of beautiful glasses with advanced hearing technology built in seamlessly. Hearing solutions is an underpenetrated market where, similar to vision care decades ago, consumers are averse to wearing traditional corrective devices for a number of reasons including their visibility, discomfort and price.

Designed for consumers with mild to moderate hearing loss, Nuance Audio will eliminate the psychological barrier that has stood in the way of adoption of traditional hearing aids integrating proprietary state of-the-art open-ear hearing technology into fashionable eyeglasses. Nuance Audio is expected to launch in the market starting with North America in the second half of the year.

The EssilorLuxottica booth will also feature Ray-Ban Meta, its iconic Ray-Ban glasses with built-in cameras, open-ear audio, AI-powered solutions and the ability to livestream and take calls hands-free, as well as the Group’s new HELIX division with Vision(X), an intelligent and interconnected platform that will help modernize eyecare practices offering a full range of innovative digital solutions including tele-optometry and big data services for the world of optics.

Nuance Audio, Ray-Ban Meta and HELIX are a testament to EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to moving the eyewear industry forward into a new era of interconnected and AI-powered devices and solutions.

Attachment