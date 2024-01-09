Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey and SEALSQ Launch at CES 2024 in Las Vegas a New Service to Elevate Cryptocurrency Security with Advanced Digital Identification and Robust Multi-Factor Authentication

January 9, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that together with its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of new sophisticated digital identification service as part of WISeID platform, at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new service is designed to elevate cryptocurrency security using Advanced Digital Identification and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities.

In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency transactions, security remains paramount. WISeKey and SEALSQ are at the forefront, offering an unparalleled solution that integrates WISeID.com sophisticated digital identification with robust dual-factor authentication, catering specifically to the needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and professionals.

Advanced Blockchain Security

Cryptocurrency transactions, inherently secured by blockchain technology, present a formidable challenge for cybercriminals attempting to exploit transactional data. However, the ingenuity of hackers in devising cryptocurrency schemes to extract sensitive information, such as wallet key phrases, necessitates enhanced vigilance.

Elevating Security with MFA

Implementing MFA is a critical defense strategy in safeguarding cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges. MFA fortifies security by necessitating multiple verification methods — ranging from traditional passwords to biometric scans and unique codes generated by specialized mobile applications. This multi-tiered approach significantly mitigates the risk of unauthorized access and fraudulent activities.

Safeguarding Private Keys

The sanctity of an individual's private key, the sole access point to their cryptocurrency investments, cannot be overstated. Experts advocate for the use of hardware wallets, akin to USB devices, which securely store private codes. Such wallets ensure that the private key remains encrypted and never directly interacts with potentially vulnerable online environments. Additionally, duplicating the hardware wallet and securing it in locations like safe deposit boxes offers a fail-safe against key loss.

User-Controlled Digital Identities: The New Norm

In a landscape where data privacy is paramount, digital identities must shift from platform-centric to user-centric models. This paradigm shift empowers users to maintain control over their personal information, ensuring privacy and preventing unauthorized data exploitation by platforms or third parties. Furthermore, this model facilitates identity continuity across various platforms and fosters healthy competition among them, as users can seamlessly transition their digital identities.

WISeID: Pioneering in Trusted Identity Services

WISeID's first-generation technology pioneers as a trusted identity service, streamlining access to web and mobile applications through advanced authentication methods. The service encompasses online KYC onboarding, OTP, digital certificate login, and a revolutionary “hands-free” secure login using QR-Codes. These QR-Codes, readable via the WISeID suite of mobile applications, eliminate the need for typing passwords, thereby enhancing both security and user convenience.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

