CGG and C-Questra Sign CCUS Cooperation Agreement

Paris, France – January 9, 2024

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, and C-Questra, an independent European operator specializing in the CO 2 storage value chain, have signed a commercial cooperation agreement in carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

CGG has more than 15 years of experience supporting a number of high-profile CCUS projects worldwide. It offers unique industrial know-how and technological resources throughout the CCUS lifecycle: from the transformation of legacy datasets and the initial screening of potential storage sites to the planning for and then monitoring of CO 2 injection operations.

C-Questra is a European technology company founded in 2023, specialising in the field of CCUS from emission sources to sequestration sites, whose founders and technical team have recognised experience in CO2 sequestration.

CGG intends to provide expertise and technological support to C-Questra to accelerate the development of certain carbon storage projects.

Walid Sinno, CEO, C-Questra, said: "The purpose of the cooperation agreement is quite simply to go much faster. CGG contributes human and technological resources, while C-Questra implements the projects, particularly in France, by leveraging the combined expertise and experience of our technical teams that span almost 100 years."

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "Carbon storage is one of the key processes in the energy transition and CGG is continuing to diversify in this area where we bring real know-how and cutting-edge technologies. After concluding several projects and agreements in 2023, CGG is looking to accelerate the deployment of its offerings in 2024."

