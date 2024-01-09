Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment of Component Weightings Across Several Indices

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 9, 2024.



OKX Announces Adjustment of Component Weightings Across Several Indices

OKX has announced that it will adjust the weightings of several indices. This change, which comes into effect from 08:00 to 10:00 (UTC) on January 11, is part of OKX's ongoing commitment to improving market liquidity and stabilizing index performance.

The updated index prices will be calculated by weighting the prices of new components according to their revised weights. The specifics of the changes vary across the different indices and their components, the details of which are listed here.

OKX assures all users that these changes aim to optimize the trading experience and provide a more accurate reflection of the market. Users are encouraged to review the details of the new weightings and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

