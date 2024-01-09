KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 2 January 2024 and 5 January 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 02-01-2024 87 000 € 5 238 757 € 60.22 € 59.06 € 60.48 03-01-2024 86 000 € 5 183 581 € 60.27 € 59.94 € 61.44 04-01-2024 85 000 € 5 179 450 € 60.93 € 60.04 € 61.26 05-01-2024 85 000 € 5 176 696 € 60.90 € 60.56 € 61.24

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 9 140 069 on 5 January 2024.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

