KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 2 January 2024 and 5 January 2024, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
02-01-202487 000€ 5 238 757€ 60.22€ 59.06€ 60.48
03-01-202486 000€ 5 183 581€ 60.27€ 59.94€ 61.44
04-01-202485 000€ 5 179 450€ 60.93€ 60.04€ 61.26
05-01-202485 000€ 5 176 696€ 60.90€ 60.56€ 61.24

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 9 140 069 on 5 January 2024.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

