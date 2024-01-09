KBC Group: KBC to call Additional Tier-1 (AT1) Securities it issued in 2019

On 5 March 2024, KBC Group NV will call the Additional Tier-1 (AT1) Securities (ISIN:BE0002638196) it issued in 2019. The European Central Bank (ECB) has granted KBC permission to call this instrument, which has a nominal value of 500 million euros, and at the same time to call the subordinated inter-company loan of the same amount that KBC Group NV granted to KBC Bank NV.

Johan Thijs, KBC Group CEO, commented on the decision to exercise the call option as follows: ‘Following the pre-financing operation of 750 million euros in Additional Tier-1 Securities that were issued in 2023 as part of our regular capital management activities, we are now announcing that the AT1 securities we issued in 2019 will be called on 5 March 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel +32 2 429 35 73 - E-mail: kurt.debaenst@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

