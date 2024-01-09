JDE Peet's recognised as sustainability leader by 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, only coffee company featured on list

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, 9 January 2024



JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) was recognised as a leader in sustainability through its inclusion in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index. The index recognises the most sustainable companies in Europe and JDE Peet’s is one of only four European food companies included in the index.

At JDE Peet’s, we act with purpose to ensure that every cup contributes to a better future. From farmers to consumers, we champion an inclusive and regenerative ecosystem fuelled by our love for coffee and tea through our Common Grounds Programme which is comprised of three pillars: Responsible Sourcing, Minimising Footprint and Connecting People.

This recognition, based on the company's substantially improved CSA score, underscores JDE Peet’s’ longstanding commitment to creating a sustainable future.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s, commented: “Three years ago, we engaged in a turnaround, which led us to rediscover the power of our brands. While we stepped up investments, execution and innovation, we brought back relevance for our consumers and our customers. Sustainability is playing an important role to enable relevance, as we became committed to foster an inclusive ecosystem. I am very proud of the progress we have made on our sustainability journey, in parallel with transforming the operational performance of JDE Peet’s. We acknowledge there is much more to do in order to reach 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025 and meeting our net-zero carbon emission target by 2050. Yet, we are greatly encouraged by the external recognition of the leading position of JDE Peet’s, which is the only coffee company included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index. We remain committed to continually improve our performance to deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders and secure the future of coffee and tea.”

The index recognised JDE Peet's as being well above the industry average and noted the company’s exceptional commitment to sustainability and responsible management of key ESG risks, opportunities and impacts.

JDE Peet’s also performed particularly well in the fields of Emissions, Resource Efficiency & Circularity, Waste Management, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction & Retention and Cybersecurity & System Availability.

Laurent Sagarra, VP of Sustainability at JDE Peet’s, commented: “Sustainability is a journey, where every step counts. Over the past years we’ve stepped up from being directly involved at origin in over 60 farmer projects to actively playing our part in reducing scope 1,2 and 3 emissions. While we recognise that there’s still a long road ahead, I’m very proud of the positive impact we are already having around the world to improve the lives of nearly 600,000 smallholder farmers.”

To learn more about our sustainability journey, please visit our Common Grounds Programme.

