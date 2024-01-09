Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 9 January 2024

No. 1/2024

ISS appoints Mads Holm as new Group CFO

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces the appointment of Mads Holm as Group Chief Financial Officer. He will join ISS no later than 1 August 2024 and will be based in the Group’s Headquarters in Copenhagen.

Mads Holm joins ISS from Equinor, where he currently holds the position as CFO of Equinor Renewables, as well as Member and former Chair of the Board for Equinor Asset Management. Since joining Equinor in 2012, Mads held several finance leadership positions including responsibility of Financial Reporting, Tax, Treasury, Investor Relations, Asset Management and supply chain excellence. Prior to Equinor, Mads held various positions within Danske Bank where he started in 2003, and he holds an MSc in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School.

“As our new Group CFO, Mads will be an important addition to our Executive Group Management team. Mads brings extensive financial, operational, and transformational experience to the role and combined with his equity market experience, he will be an important driver in the next phase of the OneISS journey to deliver on our strategy, ambitions and financial targets. I am looking forward to welcoming Mads to ISS and our more than 350,000 colleagues,” says Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS.

“I am delighted and proud to have been offered this exciting opportunity to be the Group CFO of ISS. It’s a fantastic company with a strong history of delivering high-quality services to customers, performed by its many thousand strong teams across the world. I am looking forward to being part of the journey and meeting my many new colleagues,” says Mads Holm.

Interim Group CFO, Carsten Højlund, will continue in the current role to ensure a smooth hand over when Mads joins.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Senior Global Media Relations Manager, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 73.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





